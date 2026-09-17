On this date 35 years ago, Bronx Hip Hop duo Nice & Smooth released their sophomore album, Ain’t A Damn Thing Changed, through Rush Associated Labels/Columbia Records.

By 1991, Hip Hop was changing quickly. Naughty By Nature was putting the world onto the meaning of “O.P.P.,” while New York’s increasingly hardcore sound was beginning to dominate the streets. In the middle of it all, Greg Nice and Smooth B remained one of the most distinctive duos in the game.

Ain’t A Damn Thing Changed followed their 1989 self-titled debut, which had already established Nice & Smooth as something different during an era when many New York MCs weren’t exactly interested in smiling for the camera.

Greg Nice brought the energy, humor, chants and unmistakable voice. Smooth B balanced him with the laid-back flow, storytelling and melodies. Together, they created a chemistry that sounded like nobody else.

That formula was on full display with “Hip Hop Junkies,” an infectious celebration of the culture that became one of the duo’s signature records. But the album’s defining moment was arguably “Sometimes I Rhyme Slow.”

Built around a sample of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” the record showed another side of Nice & Smooth. Smooth B used the familiar guitar-driven backdrop to tell the story of a troubled relationship involving drug addiction, giving the song considerably more weight than its melodic sound initially suggested.

That ability to move between serious subject matter and straight-up party records helped separate Nice & Smooth from many of their contemporaries.

The album also included cuts such as “Cake & Eat It Too,” “How to Flow,” “Sex, Sex, Sex,” “Down the Line” and the title track, with Greg Nice and Smooth B continuing to combine rhymes, harmonizing, humor and crowd-moving energy throughout the project.

And if you’ve ever seen Nice & Smooth perform live, you already know the records only tell half the story.

Their harmonizing and coordinated stage presence were connected to an earlier tradition in Hip Hop when being an MC also meant being a complete entertainer. Nice & Smooth didn’t just grab microphones and rhyme—they put on a show.

That approach would help give the duo longevity well beyond the album itself. Their voices and style would later become instantly recognizable on records alongside artists including Gang Starr, with their appearance on “DWYCK” becoming another undeniable chapter in their legacy.

Thirty-five years later, Ain’t A Damn Thing Changed remains a reminder of just how much personality existed in early ’90s New York Hip Hop. Nice & Smooth could make you laugh, make you dance, tell you a real story and still keep the beats and rhymes at the center of everything.

Salute to Greg Nice and Smooth B for giving Hip Hop another BX classic 35 years ago.