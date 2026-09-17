Rochester, New York artist V. Ciannii has released his new album, UNDENIABLE, marking another chapter in his growing music career.

Born and raised in Rochester, V. Ciannii began recording music at 11 years old after his older brother, who owned a studio, introduced him to the recording process. Influenced by Jadakiss, Big Pun, Meek Mill, 38 Spesh and Benny The Butcher, he has developed a style centered on lyricism, honesty and purpose.

His latest single, “Shots Fired,” features Millyz and Tony Sunshine. The release follows V. Ciannii recently reaching 1 million streams as he prepares to make a larger impact in 2026.

Beyond his music, V. Ciannii is a cofounder of RMG Records, a label he launched with his two brothers to create a platform for their movement.

V. Ciannii has performed at Rolling Loud, Red Wings Stadium and Blue Cross Arena. His sold-out V. Ciannii n Friends concert stands among his notable career moments, while his performance on On the Radar helped introduce his music to a wider audience.

Guided by the quote, “Money ain’t everything, but everything costs,” V. Ciannii is focused on making 2026 his strongest year yet while building alongside his brothers.