Yeat is feeding his fans in real time. The rapper is set to release his surprise EP, COCOON, tonight, turning what began as a compact tour-made project into a seven-track release featuring a major Drake collaboration.

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COCOON



OFFICIAL TRACKLIST 📝



TONIGHT 🚨



👤 DRAKE pic.twitter.com/9stDsbOTU7 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 17, 2026

The EP includes “earnëd it,” “in2that,” “luh birk,” “holy watër,” “cocoon,” “tennis” and “miss my dawg!” featuring Drake. Yeat initially teased the project on Instagram as a “luh 5 pack” created while he was on tour. The plan kept growing from there, with Yeat expanding the tracklist twice as fan anticipation continued building online.

"MADE IT 7 cuz I LOVE YA" — Yeat via IG pic.twitter.com/fnPiZzd78x — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 17, 2026

That spontaneous rollout fits Yeat’s world perfectly. His catalog has thrived through surprise drops, unconventional song titles and a digital fan base that can turn a snippet into an event before the full record arrives. COCOON captures that energy while giving listeners a fresh look at what Yeat has been creating on the road.

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COCOON



NEW SNIPPET 🚨 pic.twitter.com/h4RIfj4jrX — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 11, 2026

Drake’s appearance on “miss my dawg!” adds another layer of attention to the release. The collaboration arrives as Drake has reclaimed the No. 1 position among global Spotify artists, extending his grip on streaming while preparing for another massive run.

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U COULD TËLL

(MUSIC VIDEO)



OUT NOW 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XFejrzraUF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 10, 2026

During the premiere of his FOMO film, Drake also announced plans for a 2027 world tour, immediately creating momentum around his next chapter. His presence on COCOON now connects that wave to Yeat’s surprise release, giving both artists another record positioned to dominate playlists and online conversation.

For Yeat, the seven-song EP feels less like a stopgap and more like a victory lap created in motion. What started as five tracks made on tour has become a bigger moment, complete with one of music’s most commercially powerful names riding shotgun.