Zara Larsson wants no part of the Trump administration’s latest immigration message.

The Swedish pop star condemned the White House after her hit “Midnight Sun” appeared in a social media video showing immigration arrests. Larsson said the clip stripped real people of their humanity while turning government enforcement into viral content. The song’s original meaning, centered on connection with nature, the universe and other people, made its use especially troubling for her.

Zara Larsson calls Trump’s White House a “f**king loser” for using her hit “Midnight Sun” as soundtrack for their anti-immigration video:



“I’m just sad. My heart is heavy seeing that. ‘Cause I wish I could speak to whoever made that video. I wish I could talk to you, and I wish… pic.twitter.com/Qr8OViDJX6 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 17, 2026

“I’m just sad. My heart is heavy seeing that. ‘Cause I wish I could speak to whoever made that video. I wish I could talk to you, and I wish I could help you remember that you and I, we aren’t that different. And we’re not that different from the people in the video, either. The biggest difference between us is that we were dealt a different hand in life. I consider myself so lucky with the life that I’ve been dealt- the fact that I’m born in Sweden, I’ve had an education, and I’ve had all these opportunities just sort of, like, laid out in front of me. I get to travel and do all these amazing things. That’s luck. There are people out there who are not that lucky, and they want to have a better life for their families. I just don’t understand how it could be the worst thing in the world to be an undocumented immigrant […] This video is so dehumanizing. These people in the video are real people— there’s a fking guy in there with construction wear, like, he’s working. These people who are undocumented are regular people with jobs, and they’re just trying to have a better future. It’s so crazy how everything is so memeified, especially ‘Midnight Sun,’ which is about feeling connected to nature, the universe, and people. And this just creates this massive divide between people. It’s so fking uncool. You guys are such f**king losers.”

Larsson joins Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and other artists who have objected to their music appearing in Trump administration content. Similar disputes have produced takedown demands and copyright litigation, keeping the battle over music, politics and consent very much alive.