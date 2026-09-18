A strategist, advisor and founder building smarter systems for customer growth, leadership and long-term value.

Ejieme Eromosele has built a career around a deceptively simple idea: winning a customer is only the beginning. With nearly two decades of experience across customer success, customer experience, growth and executive leadership, she has become known for helping companies think more intelligently about what happens after the sale and how those relationships can translate into long term revenue, loyalty and sustainable growth.

Her advisory work is built around two core areas. First, she works with founders and startups to develop post sales go to market strategies that help them maximize the value of customers they already have, focusing on retention, expansion and revenue growth rather than constantly chasing new acquisition. She also works with larger organizations that need to rethink their customer experience from the ground up, helping them redesign the systems, touchpoints and strategies that shape how customers engage with the business.

Eromosele’s experience includes leadership roles connected to The New York Times, Snaps and Quiq, along with work in executive education and customer strategy. She also founded Success in Black, a platform created to increase visibility, access and advancement for Black professionals in customer success. The work reflects a larger philosophy that runs through her career: better systems create better outcomes, whether the focus is customers, employees or emerging leaders.

She is also building what she describes as a portfolio career, combining advisory work, investing, education, thought leadership and community building rather than allowing one title to define her. On LinkedIn, under Ejieme Eromosele, she writes about customer success, leadership and the thinking behind her advisory work. Her Instagram, @ejimazing, offers a more behind the scenes look at how she is building that portfolio career and intentionally stacking the different parts of her professional life.

Eromosele’s career may span several lanes, but the philosophy connecting them is remarkably consistent. She helps businesses create stronger relationships, helps leaders think more strategically and creates pathways for professionals who deserve greater access to opportunity. In a business culture obsessed with what is next, Eromosele has made a compelling case for paying closer attention to what already exists and building more value from there.