Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is now available for pre-save, featuring 34 brand-new original tracks from a genre-defying lineup of artists.

Six debut singles have been released, including Yung Lean’s “That’s It” featuring Future and Metro Boomin; Travis Scott’s “RHYNO,” produced by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo; “Sexy Magic” from CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.. and Etienne de Crécy; Morgan Wallen’s “Last Thing You Need”; Rauw Alejandro’s “Macacoa 2000”; and Keith Richards’ “Bright Lights, Big City.”

The official soundtrack album is set to launch November 19 alongside the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Multiple vinyl and CD editions will also be available through select retailers, with pre-orders currently open.