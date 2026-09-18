Jhené Aiko has released a new video for “Nothing Nice to Say,” following the arrival of her highly anticipated new album, Westside Whimsy.

The visual comes after the release of the project, which is available through ALLEL/Artclub/Def Jam Recordings. “Nothing Nice to Say” is featured as part of Aiko’s latest musical offering, giving fans a new visual counterpart to the album.

Westside Whimsy marks Aiko’s latest release as she continues to expand the world surrounding her music. The new video follows the album’s debut and adds another visual element to the project.