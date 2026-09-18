Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa Release The Godbody

Hip-hop icons Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa have released their landmark collaborative album, The Godbody, across all major digital streaming platforms.

The project marks a significant moment in Rakim’s career, featuring his first solo, self-produced track in 15 years, “A Different Kind.” The single trended on social media twice following its release and offers an intimate look at the artistry of one of hip-hop’s most influential voices. Eminem has called Rakim “probably the greatest rapper of all time.”

Produced entirely by Rakim and Nick Wiz, The Godbody brings together three acclaimed lyricists from opposite coasts. Kurupt represents California, while Wu-Tang Clan’s Masta Killa and Rakim represent New York.

The project was created around a vision first imagined by the late Tupac Shakur: uniting leading emcees from the East and West Coasts into one body of work. The album aims to embody that vision and give listeners the feeling of “One Nation.”

Built on mutual respect, legacy, uncompromising artistry and coastal unity, The Godbody features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One, Daz Dillinger, Kool G Rap, Buckshot, Kokane and Killa Sin, among others.