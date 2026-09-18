Tay Keith

The cause of death of Grammy-nominated Hip Hop producer Tay Keith has officially been revealed, three months after his sudden passing at just 29 years old.

According to an autopsy report from the Nashville Office of the Medical Examiner, Keith died from an accidental drug overdose involving ketamine and compounds associated with kratom.

The Memphis-born producer, whose real name was Brytavious Lakeith Chambers, was found dead inside his Nashville apartment on June 18 after police responded to conduct a welfare check. Authorities said at the time that no foul play was suspected, but his cause of death remained undetermined pending an autopsy.

The newly released report lists his cause of death as toxicity involving ketamine, mitragynine, 7-hydroxy mitragynine and mitragynine pseudoindoxyl. His manner of death was officially ruled an accident, with the medical examiner describing the circumstances as the “toxic effects of drugs.”

Mitragynine is a psychoactive compound found in kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia that interacts with opioid receptors. The available findings do not establish exactly how Keith consumed the substances or whether he knowingly used kratom.

Reports also indicate that nicotine and alcohol were detected in Keith’s system and that the medical examiner noted mild coronary artery disease.

Keith’s death sent shockwaves throughout Hip Hop, particularly in his hometown of Memphis, where he had developed into one of the most successful producers of his generation.

His breakout run included production on BlocBoy JB and Drake’s “Look Alive,” Drake’s “Nonstop” and Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” while his unmistakable “Tay Keith, fuck these niggas up” producer tag became one of the most recognizable drops in contemporary Hip Hop.

His catalog eventually included work with artists such as Beyoncé, Future, Cardi B, Eminem, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red and many others. Keith earned Grammy nominations for his contributions to “Sicko Mode” and Drake and 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex.”

Following his death, Drake, BlocBoy JB, Sexyy Red and numerous other artists and collaborators paid tribute to the producer. Sexyy Red, who worked extensively with Keith, also attended his funeral and shared images honoring her longtime collaborator.

Keith’s death at 29 cut short a career that had already helped shape the sound of mainstream Hip Hop while carrying Memphis’ production tradition into another generation.

The medical examiner’s findings now provide an official answer surrounding his sudden death: Tay Keith died from an accidental overdose involving ketamine and kratom-related compounds.