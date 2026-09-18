There is a distinct gap in contemporary R&B where full-throated romance, raw vocal vulnerability, and unapologetic yearning used to live—and Newark native TheARTI$t is determined to close it. Fresh off being named Billboard’s August R&B Up & Comer and currently captivating arena crowds as direct support on *The Kehlani World Tour* alongside Durand Bernarr, DIXSON, and WASEEL, the singer-songwriter has unveiled her latest single, “Rain.” Following the April release of her critically acclaimed, solo-driven DND EP—which landed focus track “S.I.M.P.L.E.” on Consequence’s 100 Best Songs of 2026 So Far—TheARTI$t is not simply navigating the massive stages of venues like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center; she is reshaping them.

Where modern production often flattens emotion into detached vibes, “Rain” boldly swings in the opposite direction. Built on rich vocal stacks, layered harmonies, and an unmistakable sense of dramatic accountability, the track captures an artist refusing to shy away from romantic desperation. Whether she is commanding the stage solo with her signature purple aesthetic, joining Kehlani for a show-stopping ensemble performance of “Unlearn,” or crafting timeless studio ballads, TheARTI$t approaches her craft with the disciplined mindset of an athlete and the heartfelt honesty of a born storyteller. “Rain” serves as both an emotional centerpiece and a declaration: modern R&B still has the power to be dramatic, deeply romantic, and utterly authentic.

As a part of a busy summer, TheARTI$t dropped by Chicago in support of Kehlani’s World tour where she spoke with The Source on being on tour, expanding her audience and more.

You’re working alongside Kehlani, Durand Bernarr, and a bunch of talent. How are you approaching this stage opposed to maybe any other stages you’ve had, and what can fans expect from your live set?

They can definitely expect a very high-quality arrangement, for sure. They can expect me to just be more intentional about the way I perform, and also to walk them through my journey as I introduce them to who I am—because most people probably won’t know who I am yet. I’m definitely approaching it with full-on effort, where everything matters.

You mentioned people may not know who you are yet. What have been some of the most common ways people have been introduced to you?

Honestly, pretty sure through social media. But I also do a lot of shows, too, so that’s another place where a lot of people get to know me for the first time. But definitely social media—the content’s been going crazy.

You had your last project, the DND EP, in April. No guest features—it was all you showing who you are, making it a perfect introduction for people who need to know who you are. You hail it as your greatest body of work. Bringing a project like that onto the tour, how do you want that to reflect who you are as a solo artist? And in general, what do you want a new listener to take away from that project?

I want it to reflect my growth. If people take their time to go through each and every project I’ve dropped, I want them to hear the growth—not just in my vocal abilities, but in the production, the storytelling, and the intentionality behind putting the project together. For a first-time listener, I hope they just fall in love with the art overall.

Talking about that EP, it fit heavily around the color purple, which ties into your loafer collaboration with Marc Nolan. How did translating your musical themes into fashion work alongside your creative process?

I’ve always felt like music and fashion go hand in hand. I’ve always loved fashion—it’s honestly been one of my top passions all my life. It was kind of easy to put them together, and it just made sense to go with the color purple because of the way it made me feel at the time of using it. It felt like a mystery wanting to be solved, with a deeper meaning behind love and a deeper feeling overall. I feel like purple is kind of overlooked, but it’s such an important color when it comes to portraying people’s emotions.

Do you think future projects will have similar elements—like specific colors, moods, or vibes that reflect how you feel and sound?

Honestly, I feel like that will probably come through creative directing more on my own—more videos, more photo shoots, not just for myself but for other people, too. Overall, I’m just into being creative, so I’m looking forward to opening up in that world as well. And I ain’t gonna lie, acting, too! I don’t know what kind of acting gigs I might get, but that’s another world of its own that I feel I can bring color to as well.

You mention acting, and that just shows the type of talent you are. You have experiences across basketball, acting, fashion, dancing—all these things are in you, and that’s super special. How do those past experiences help influence your discipline and emotional connection with the crowds on stage, as well as within your music?

When people ask this question, I’m often reminded of how disciplined and on-point I had to be when I played basketball, especially as a point guard. I had a rule where I would never leave the gym without making a shot—no matter how many shots I put up, I couldn’t leave on a miss. That’s the mentality I take into everything: I don’t want to leave here feeling like I didn’t complete the job or the mission.

As a hoops fan, I’ve got to ask: if you had to compare where you are currently in your career to someone in both the NBA and WNBA, who would you pick?

Right now, to be honest, I feel like I’m a mixture of Allen Iverson and LeBron. And for the WNBA, I’m taking it back—I’m going Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus! That’s where I’m at.

Continuing forward, you were speaking on showing who you are through your music. How does your identity help in shaping the contemporary R&B space, and what does it mean to build a platform on pure authenticity?

It means everything. No one can be us better than we can. In order for me to reach the heights I believe I can reach, I have to maintain being me. I cannot drift off trying to be someone that I’m not.

With all your singles being so special, how did you curate what you wanted to perform on stage throughout this tour?

Man, I ain’t gonna lie, that was the hardest part—figuring out what I wanted to perform when we have so many amazing gems. I curated it based on putting a story together and taking people through many different emotions with me. I didn’t want to just go up there and portray complete heartbreak or complete joy; I wanted them to experience all the emotions I’ve been experiencing when making music and throughout my life.

Which of those feelings or experiences do you most align with at this specific moment?

Right now, I’m just in a space of learning myself more, loving, and being loved. That’s why I had to drop DND—to let go of the situations I dealt with and enter into this new space I’m in. I always want the music to reflect where I’m at. Even though some songs come from past experiences, I still like to come back to where I am now because it’s easier to make the music and fall into the creative vision behind it all.