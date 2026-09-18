On this date 26 years ago, September 19, 2000, Harlem’s own Cam’ron released his sophomore album, S.D.E. (Sports, Drugs & Entertainment), through Epic Records and Untertainment, the label headed by his former manager Lance “Un” Rivera.

Coming two years after his 1998 debut Confessions of Fire, S.D.E. caught Cam at an important point in his evolution. He was already established as one of Harlem’s most recognizable young MCs, but the movement that would eventually turn Dipset into one of Hip Hop’s most influential crews was still taking shape.

In many ways, S.D.E. gives listeners an early look at that transition.

Originally developed under the title The Rough, Rough, Rough Album, the project featured appearances from Destiny’s Child, N.O.R.E., Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, Freekey Zekey, Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, Dutch & Spade and others.

The appearances from Juelz, Jimmy and Zekey are particularly significant in retrospect. Dipset hadn’t yet become the flag-waving, pink-wearing Harlem movement that would dominate mixtapes and the streets a few years later, but some of the pieces were already coming together.

One of the album’s biggest records was “What Means the World to You,” built around a recognizable interpolation of The Police’s “Roxanne.” The track became one of Cam’s signature records from his pre-Diplomatic Immunity period and received a remix featuring Ludacris, Trina and UGK.

The album also included the title track “S.D.E.,” produced by legendary Harlem DJ Ron G, along with records such as “Let Me Know,” “Losin’ Weight,” “Where I’m From” and “Double Up.”

S.D.E. didn’t produce the type of commercial breakthrough Cam would experience a few years later, but it helped establish the style, personality and Harlem identity that would become even more pronounced during the next stage of his career.

That next chapter would change everything.

Cam eventually moved to Roc-A-Fella Records and released Come Home with Me in 2002, introducing a much larger audience to the Dipset movement through records such as “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma.” Juelz Santana emerged as a star in his own right, Jim Jones developed into an artist and executive force, and The Diplomats became one of the defining crews of early-2000s New York Hip Hop.

Looking back 26 years later, S.D.E. sits right at the intersection of those two Cam’ron eras—the young Harlem World MC who broke through during the late ’90s and the Dipset general who was about to help change the sound, slang, fashion and attitude of New York Hip Hop.

Salute to Cam’ron, Lance “Un” Rivera, DJ Ron G and everyone involved in putting together S.D.E., released 26 years ago today.