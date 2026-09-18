Too $hort has released the official visual for “Five Letter Word,” a track from his latest album, Sir Too $hort Vol. 2 – Drink & Smoke, released July 31.

Comedian Godfrey makes a cameo, delivering a sketch inspired by the song that brings its themes into focus. “Five Letter Word” explores language, race, identity and cultural context, with $hort examining the use and evolving meaning of the N-word in hip-hop and different communities.

The song appears on a project jointly produced by Lil Jon and his late son, Slade. The album continues $hort and Lil Jon’s longtime creative partnership, which includes “Blow The Whistle” and “Shake That Monkey.”