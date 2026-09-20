The federal case against Los Angeles music executive and community figure Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr. has taken another dramatic turn, with a federal judge authorizing U.S. Marshals to use “reasonable force” and restraints to bring Henley into court after he allegedly refused to leave his jail cell for a scheduled hearing.

U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha issued the order on Thursday, September 17, after the court was informed that Henley would not leave his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles for a 9 a.m. proceeding. The judge ordered the Marshals to produce Henley in Courtroom 6B and authorized them to use “all reasonable force and restraints necessary to produce the defendant in court.”

The order did include safeguards. Marshals were instructed not to use measures that could endanger Henley because of a medical condition. Before using force, authorities were also required to read the order to Henley and give him “one final opportunity to agree immediately to come to court without the use of force.”

The authorization itself does not mean that Marshals ultimately used force against Henley. Rather, it gives federal authorities permission to compel his appearance if he continues refusing to voluntarily come to court. According to reports, the order remains in effect for future proceedings unless Judge Aenlle-Rocha modifies it.

The September 17 hearing involved an emergency request by Henley’s attorneys to withdraw from representing him. His defense team has previously described the enormous volume of discovery involved in the case, reportedly including more than 1.1 million pieces of evidence, thousands of surveillance videos and tens of thousands of intercepted telephone calls.

Henley, 59, has remained in federal custody since March 2025, when prosecutors charged him in a sprawling federal racketeering case. The original 43-count indictment accused Henley and several co-defendants of operating what prosecutors have called the “Big U Enterprise,” an alleged criminal organization connected to offenses including racketeering, robbery, extortion, fraud and other crimes. Federal prosecutors have also alleged that Henley murdered an aspiring musician identified in court documents as “R.W.” in 2021. Those accusations remain allegations, and Henley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The government has characterized Henley as a longtime figure within the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips while alleging that the “Big U Enterprise” operated as a separate criminal organization that sometimes worked with the gang and other criminal elements. Henley, who has also been known throughout Los Angeles for his involvement in the music business and community organization Developing Options, has denied the government’s allegations.

The prosecution has expanded since the original indictment, with additional charges reportedly including witness tampering, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, wire fraud and a conspiracy allegation involving the transportation of an individual for prostitution. Henley pleaded not guilty to the additional charges in August.

Henley was previously denied release from federal custody after prosecutors raised concerns involving possible witness intimidation and obstruction. His detention also became a highly emotional issue following the October 2025 killing of his 34-year-old son, Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley, when Henley sought permission related to attending his son’s funeral while incarcerated.

Now, the latest order creates another unusual chapter in an already complicated federal prosecution. Unless the court changes its directive, U.S. Marshals have continuing authority to use reasonable force and restraints if necessary to ensure Henley appears for future proceedings.

Henley’s federal trial is currently scheduled to begin February 16, 2027.