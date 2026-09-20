The New York Mets may be playing out the string on a disappointing 2026 season, but Saturday afternoon at Citi Field was about considerably more than the standings.

On a day when the franchise officially retired Carlos Beltrán’s No. 15 and inducted the newly minted Baseball Hall of Famer into the Mets Hall of Fame, the Amazins gave their former center fielder a fitting salute on the field, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-3 in what could also prove to be legendary radio voice Howie Rose’s final game behind the microphone at Citi Field.

Before first pitch, the focus belonged to Beltrán.

The Mets honored one of the most complete players in franchise history with an on-field ceremony that placed No. 15 permanently alongside the other immortals in the Citi Field rafters. Beltrán, who spent six-and-a-half seasons in Queens from 2005 through 2011, was joined by his family and members of the Mets Hall of Fame as the organization celebrated a relationship that has come full circle.

“I would say it was my best years in baseball,” Beltrán said of his time with the Mets.

Beltrán hit 149 home runs as a Met while producing 31.1 bWAR, more than he accumulated with any of the other six organizations he represented during his 20-year Major League career. His No. 15 now hangs alongside the numbers of Mets legends including Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza, David Wright, Keith Hernandez, Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry. Earlier this summer, Beltrán entered the National Baseball Hall of Fame wearing a Mets cap on his plaque.

Once the ceremony ended, the current Mets made sure the afternoon did not become merely a history lesson.

Carson Benge got New York started with a solo home run in the second inning, but Philadelphia eventually grabbed a 3-1 advantage behind a pair of Alec Bohm RBI singles and a Bryce Harper sacrifice fly.

Then Francisco Alvarez changed the game with one swing.

With two runners aboard in the bottom of the fifth, Alvarez launched a three-run homer off Phillies starter Andrew Painter, his 16th of the season, putting the Mets ahead 4-3. They never looked back.

Brett Baty added an RBI single in the sixth and Ronny Mauricio drew a bases-loaded walk to push the advantage to 6-3. The Mets blew the game open with four more runs in the eighth, with Francisco Lindor drawing another bases-loaded walk before Bo Bichette, Juan Soto and Benge helped finish off Philadelphia.

Benge had his own piece of Mets history to make.

The rookie went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, recording his 156th hit of the season to surpass Pete Alonso for the most hits by a rookie in Mets history. On an afternoon devoted to honoring the franchise’s past, one of its young players managed to write himself into the record book as well.

Christian Scott started for New York and struck out seven over 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs, while Jefry Yan earned the victory out of the bullpen. Cionel Pérez, Jonathan Pintaro, Dedniel Núñez and Tobias Myers combined to hold Philadelphia scoreless on just one hit over the final three innings.

But there was another layer of history unfolding inside Citi Field.

Rose, who emceed Beltrán’s ceremony before calling the game on Mets Radio 880, could have called his final game from the ballpark. The lifelong Mets fan and Queens native is retiring after the 2026 season, ending a relationship with the organization that began in 1987. Rose has served as the Mets’ lead radio play-by-play voice since 2006, with his signature “Put it in the books!” becoming as much a part of a Mets victory as the final out itself.

And if Saturday does become his final Citi Field broadcast, the ending could hardly have been scripted better.

After Tobias Myers recorded the final out, Rose delivered one more familiar declaration: “Put it in the books!” He later addressed listeners during an emotional postgame sign-off as tributes from current and former Mets broadcasters and players were played for him.

“Just know that I love you all,” Rose told the audience.

Rose is scheduled to be honored with a retirement ceremony before Sunday’s regular-season home finale against Philadelphia, but significant rain in the forecast has created uncertainty over whether that game will be played. If the weather wipes out Sunday’s finale, Saturday’s 10-3 victory—the same afternoon on which he helped the Mets honor Beltrán—will stand as Rose’s final game behind the microphone at Citi Field. The Mets have said Rose’s ceremony can be moved to next season if weather prevents it from taking place Sunday.

For one September afternoon in Queens, generations of Mets history intersected.

Beltrán saw No. 15 raised permanently above Citi Field. Benge broke a franchise rookie record. Alvarez provided the biggest swing in a 10-3 win over a division rival. And potentially for the final time at the ballpark, Howie Rose got to say the four words generations of Mets fans have waited to hear after a victory.

Put it in the books.