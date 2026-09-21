Turkey boasts Byzantine domes, Roman theaters, volcanic valleys and two coasts in one nation, and first-time visitors usually have small mistakes, not major ones. Typical mistakes include a hurried itinerary, a prayer-time closure or a balloon flight purchased for the wrong morning. Tourists opting for organized Turkey Tours usually do not encounter these problems, though even independent travelers can avoid them with the right information. These 10 mistakes below are based on facts, distances and current policies of today.

1. Old Assumptions About Visas and Passport Validity

Despite the changes in regulations in recent years, some old information still floats around the Internet. Starting from January 2024, US citizens, Canadians, citizens of Bahrain, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman can visit visa-free for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. British and EU citizens also enter without a visa. Passport validity requirement remains the real catch, as visa-free visitors should present passports valid for at least 150 days after the date of entry. Use evisa.gov.tr instead of third-party websites that charge for a free service.

2. Too Many Cities Crammed Into One Week

Seven days spent travelling across Istanbul, Cappadocia, Ephesus, and Antalya become a travel itinerary with visits to places inserted in between transports. The distance between Istanbul and Ephesus is 690 km and takes 10 hours by car, and the distance between Ephesus and Cappadocia is about 825 km and takes 13 hours. Air travel helps; however, from Istanbul to Kayseri/Nevşehir takes one hour. But this is possible only in case you choose the right airports because there are two international airports in Istanbul, and getting confused about the Istanbul Airport on one side and the other on the other side takes two extra hours.

3. The Balloon Booked for Your Final Morning

The balloon flights in Cappadocia are suspended by the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority and not by the company, and the announcement is made 30 to 60 minutes before sunrise, depending on the wind speed, visibility, and cloud cover. The annual suspension rate is 35 percent, while 7 to 15 percent are suspended during August and 40 to 70 percent during January. Those who choose their last day will miss the flight due to the weather. Make your booking for your first day and have two extra mornings to plan for.

4. Currency Exchange in the Arrival Hall

The airport counters have the worst exchange rates in the country, and the difference with an exchange office from the city or an ATM machine from a bank is quite large. Exchange a little money at your disposal for your transfer and take advantage of exchange offices from Eminönü, where competition will keep spreads low. Cards can be used almost anywhere in the city, except that lokantas, village shops, and dolmuşes would want to have cash in lira form.

5. Travel Around Istanbul Without an Istanbulkart

The price of a one-way trip is 60 TL, whereas the Istanbulkart price for the same trip using the metro, tram, bus, funicular, and ferries (except for the Princes’ Islands ferry) is 42 TL. The cost of an empty card at the yellow Biletmatik stations is 165 TL, which is covered by the number of trips done. Transfers made immediately after the first trip cost about 31 TL for the second and 24 TL for the third trip. There is an exception, which is the ferry going to Princes’ Islands, which costs 137 TL.

6. Belief That the Museum Pass Covers Everything

The Istanbul Museum Pass costs around 105 euros for five days and includes the Topkapı Palace, Hagia Irene, and the Archaeological Museums. However, it does not include Hagia Sophia, which charges foreign tourists 25 euros for entry into the upper gallery of the Byzantine mosaics and the Basilica Cistern costing around 30 euros. Kids below eight years get free entry into the Hagia Sophia with the help of their passport. Prepare your own list of sites before deciding on the museum pass.

7. Arrival at a Mosque During Prayer Hours

The Hagia Sophia is closed for worshiping prayers on Fridays between 12:00 and 14:30 for tourists, as are other working mosques like the Blue Mosque on five occasions within a day. The dress code applies everywhere; thus, shoulders and knees have to be covered, the shoes must be removed upon entering, and the women must have head coverings. Scarves are provided by many major mosques without any charge at their entrances. It is rude to take photographs while people are praying.

8. Taxi Rides With No Meter Running

Istanbul taxi controversies are the number one source of complaints made by visitors. Make sure the meter starts running before the car actually begins its journey and do not pay attention to fixed prices set for metered journeys. Using apps like BiTaksi and Uber allows tourists to summon legal yellow cabs, thus making a record of the journey’s cost and route on their phones. Pre-booked airport transfers solve the problem instantly, and such transfers can be booked in many guided Turkey travel packages.

9. The Wrong Season for the Wrong Region

In Cappadocia, there is snowfall and below-zero mornings in January, whereas Antalya remains warm to enjoy winter sun. In July in the Aegean region, the temperature exceeds 35C, making it difficult to take a walk during midday in Ephesus due to the lack of shading facilities on the marble roads. For a multiple-region travel, May, June, September and October would be ideal months. Carry layers of clothing in any month due to the difference in temperatures.

10. Careless Moments in Bazaars and on the Street

Istanbul has two scams that persistently attract tourists. The shoe shiner throws his brush in front of you, appreciates your action in returning him the brush, and demands money for a shoe shining service which you do not want. A friendly person offers you directions, leading you to a relative’s carpet shop. None of these two incidents will hurt you, and a gentle walk will resolve both of these problems. At the Grand Bazaar, the first price quoted is never the actual price, and negotiation to two-thirds or half of the first price is common.

Final Thoughts Before You Book

Turkey makes sure that those who make the little things work at the beginning will have all the other aspects take care of themselves. The possession of a passport valid for 150 days, traveling through realistic distances not map distances, booking a hot air balloon flight on day one and not day 15, and having an Istanbulcard in your wallet are all things that will make sure that you do not suffer the problems that others experience when visiting Turkey for the first time. None of these things cost you any money or luck, just ten minutes’ preparation before you arrive.