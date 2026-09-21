If you weren’t in the room, you missed the undeniable highlight of New York Fashion Week. True Religion officially brought the aughts back to NYC, taking over Flyfish for “Iconography: That Was Then, This Is Now.” The star-studded event bridged generational divides, uniting the cultural icons who defined 2000s streetwear with the trailblazing artists and creators driving today’s culture forward.

A Legendary New York Moment 25 Years in the Making

Beyond the fashion and star power, the evening carried deep historical weight. Twenty-five years ago, Hpnotiq was preparing to launch globally as the headline sponsor for Fabolous’s anticipated debut album Ghetto Fabolous at an official release party scheduled for September 11, 2001. That celebration never happened.

Last night, True Religion finally gave that unfinished New York moment the night it deserved—a quarter-century later. With signature Hpnotiq cocktails flowing behind the bar, the room witnessed history as Fabolous took the stage for a surprise, unannounced performance. The highlight of the night came when Ja Rule joined Fab at the DJ booth to perform “Ride for This,” sending shockwaves through the crowd.

High-Energy Performances and a Star-Studded Guest List

The evening’s soundtrack spanned generations. Rising star Dess Dior hit the stage with a high-energy performance, while Joey Bada$$ pulled up fresh off his sold-out run at New York’s iconic Blue Note.

The room was packed with the who’s who of music, fashion, and sports, including:

Hip-Hop Royalty & Rap Icons: Fabolous, Ja Rule, Joey Bada$$, Dave East, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Cash Cobain, Davido, Fergie Baby, Trim, and Brooklyn collective Group 41.

Fabolous, Ja Rule, Joey Bada$$, Dave East, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Cash Cobain, Davido, Fergie Baby, Trim, and Brooklyn collective Group 41. Next-Gen Cultural Figures: Julez Smith, Diddy’s daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs (The Combs Twins), entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves, content creator Azzy Milan, and DJ Chron.

Julez Smith, Diddy’s daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs (The Combs Twins), entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves, content creator Azzy Milan, and DJ Chron. Sports & Entertainment: Shareef O’Neal, Shaqir O’Neal, Myles O’Neal, and former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Inside the True Religion ‘Iconography’ Gifting Suite

Before turning up on the main floor, guests and talent stepped into the exclusive True Religion gifting suite to get styled in pieces from the Fall ’26 Iconography Capsule Collection, which stars artist Cash Cobain and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves.

The collection blends classic True Religion heritage with modern street silhouettes, featuring standout items like the No. 1 Logo Denim Print Bomber Jacket for men and matching sets like the Becca Low Rise Big T Cargo Bootcut Sweatpant for women, alongside signature fragrances and accessories.

True Religion didn’t just recreate the 2000s—it gave a legendary era of New York culture the victory lap it always deserved.

That was then. This is now.