Three days after AZ Chike released No Rest for the Wicked, a projected first week figure of 9,000 units is already making the rounds online. The week is still underway, so that number is an estimate. Still, it has given people a reason to debate what success should look like for a rapper taking his first major label swing with Warner.

AZ Chike’s ‘No Rest For The Wicked’ is expected to sell 9K units first-week and challenge for a debut on next weeks Billboard chart 💿 pic.twitter.com/4a4ohHCGPG — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) September 20, 2026

Chike came into this release with years of independent work and a strong Los Angeles following. His appearances on ScHoolboy Q’s Blue Lips and Kendrick Lamar’s GNX brought more ears to his voice. The question facing this album is how many of those listeners will follow him into a full project of his own. A 9,000 unit opening would give Warner and Chike a starting point for answering it.

🚨 Akademiks says AZ Chike being projected to sell around 9K first week with No Rest for the Wicked is a BIG W for where he’s at in his career



“I wouldn’t call that a flop.”



Ak says AZ should use that momentum to build outside the West Coast instead of waiting around for a… https://t.co/zG38ByLeOG pic.twitter.com/qKVLbA18bc — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) September 20, 2026

Kendrick’s absence from the tracklist became another part of the conversation. Studio footage and snippets had fueled expectations of a feature, and fans noticed when the album arrived without one. Chike has described Kendrick and producer Sounwave as part of the creative process, including discussions about song selection and sequencing. Kendrick, he said, pushed to move “God’s Favorite” higher in the running order. There has been no confirmed announcement of a Kendrick feature on a deluxe edition.

The 14-track album has plenty for listeners to dig into now. Tyler, The Creator appears twice, JMSN contributes vocals, and the production credits include Pharrell Williams, Hit-Boy and Terrace Martin. Those collaborators bring attention to the release, while Chike’s own catalog gives new listeners a place to go next.

The final first week total will tell us where No Rest for the Wicked landed at launch. What Chike does with the audience arriving this week will tell a longer story.