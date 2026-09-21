On Sunday, Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair took the field against the Cincinnati Bengals with “Wafaa Akila” written beneath his eyes. The name belonged to an eight-year-old Palestinian girl who had been killed in Gaza two weeks earlier, hours after starting a new school year.

Azeez Al-Shaair pays tribute to Wafaa Akila on his eye black



She was an 8 year old child who was killed by the IDF in a car bombing on her first day of school pic.twitter.com/5By3hOMaNG — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 20, 2026

Wafaa Yousef Akila had posed for pictures in her blue school uniform that morning. After class, she and her father, Youssef, went to buy notebooks, pens and other supplies. An Israeli strike hit their vehicle in western Gaza City on September 6, killing them both. Images from the scene showed schoolbooks scattered through the wreckage.

Azeez Al-Shaair wrote the name of Wafaa Akila on his eye black at a recent NFL game. Wafaa was an 8-year-old Palestinian girl killed in an Israeli strike on her first day of school.



Al-Shaair was previously fined by the NFL for writing Hind Rajab’s name on his eye black. pic.twitter.com/BeuRj26Fwh — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 21, 2026

Israel’s military said it had targeted a Hamas militant and was assessing the results of the strike. Wafaa and her father were among those killed. She was eight years old, and the school supplies she had gone to collect never made it home.

Sunday was the first day of school for eight-year-old Wafaa Akila. Wafaa never made it home. She was killed alongside her father by an Israeli strike on their car in western Gaza. Israel says it was targeting a ‘Hamas militant.’ pic.twitter.com/bQH9S9V7dp — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 7, 2026

Al-Shaair brought her name to a nationally televised NFL game on September 20. Viewers who noticed the writing on his eye black saw the latest in a series of tributes from the Texans’ defensive captain, who has repeatedly used game-day equipment to call attention to Palestinian civilians killed in Gaza.

Her name is HIND RAJAB💐🌷

🤞🏾🪶♾❤️



And She was more brave than every single one of you at ESPN https://t.co/nw4gZiPerM pic.twitter.com/dm5GixOZi9 — Kyrie🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) September 17, 2026

A week earlier, he had written “Hind Rajab” on his eye black during Houston’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The NFL fined him $11,941 for the unauthorized message. He had also been fined for wearing “Stop the Genocide” on his eye black during a playoff game in January. League rules require approval for visible personal messages, and Al-Shaair returned the following week with Wafaa’s name.

#Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair speaking about the fine he received for wearing eye black with the name of a Palestinian girl named Hind Rajab, who was killed by Israeli forces along with 6 members of her family after their car came under fire in Gaza City in 2024.



“Probably most of… pic.twitter.com/VjDxbb1ykT — DJ Bien-Aime | NASM CPT (@Djbienaime) September 18, 2026

Hind was five when she was killed in Gaza City in January 2024. She had been fleeing with relatives when their car came under Israeli fire. Her cousin Layan Hamada reached emergency dispatchers by phone, but the call ended amid gunfire. Hind remained trapped in the vehicle and pleaded for someone to reach her. On the recording, she said, “I’m so scared… please come. Come take me.”

Her name was Hind Rajab — just 5 years old.



Trapped in a car for 48 hours, surrounded by Israeli tanks, she begged for help.



They executed her with 355 bullets.



Never forgive. Never forget. pic.twitter.com/1PudiXK8B9 — Censored Humans (@CensoredHumans) August 8, 2026

Two Palestine Red Crescent Society paramedics sent to rescue her were also killed. It took twelve days for crews to reach the area and recover the bodies. In August 2026, the Israeli military acknowledged that its troops had fired on the family’s vehicle and announced a criminal investigation into the incident. Hind’s mother has called for an independent investigation.

The victims, identified as Yousef Akila and his daughter Wafaa, were killed while driving on Al-Nasr Road, a main route used daily by hundreds of displaced residents.



Read more: https://t.co/v3UGf3zjiu pic.twitter.com/gbR5LKpfwl — Roya News English (@RoyaNewsEnglish) September 6, 2026

Those details explain why Al-Shaair’s choice drew attention well beyond football. Each name directs viewers toward a child and the circumstances of her death. Wafaa had just begun school. Hind spent her final hours asking rescuers to come for her.

Al-Shaair has carried that concern into his work away from the field. He supports the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and has spent time with families from Gaza whose children are receiving medical treatment in Houston. CAIR-Texas praised his tribute to Wafaa after Sunday’s game.

For Al-Shaair, the cost of putting a name beneath his eyes was already clear when he suited up against Cincinnati. The earlier fine had been issued days before. He wrote Wafaa’s name anyway, giving millions of football viewers a reason to learn who she was and what happened on her first day of school.