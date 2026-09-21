ESPN’s promotion for tonight’s Giants-Rams game has a familiar look for anyone who followed Drake’s Fear of Missing Out rollout. The network’s spin on the FOMO format brings an aesthetic built for a music release into the buildup for Monday Night Football. The matchup airs tonight, September 21, on ESPN and ABC.

ESPN uses Drake’s “Fear of Missing Out” cover art to promote the Giants vs. Rams tonight pic.twitter.com/cbnbJr4LdV — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 21, 2026

Drake has spent much of 2026 turning album promotion into an event people can watch, share and recreate. For Iceman, he placed a giant block of ice in downtown Toronto with the album’s release date hidden inside. Fans showed up with tools and even flames, trying to uncover the announcement themselves. Footage of the spectacle traveled quickly, and brands soon began putting their own products on ice.

Get Up on ESPN talks about Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ pic.twitter.com/IYaHBoSkKr — Frank Magana (@FrankMagana15) May 16, 2026

KFC, Coors Light and others posted versions of the frozen-product image. The New York Giants joined in during the NFL Draft, using an ice-block graphic to tease their picks. When Iceman arrived in May, its jeweled-glove cover offered another image for brands to adapt. Each version gave a company a way into a conversation Drake had already started.

Major brands like the UFC, KFC, 49ers and DoorDash post iceman themed promo in honor of iceman coming out may 15



The pdf allegations and smear campaigns against Drake failed pic.twitter.com/WMtK2qvZvk — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 23, 2026

The ESPN promo arrives after Drake’s FOMO film brought another distinct piece of his rollout to fans this month. It also recalls how readily sports media embraced Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” during the height of the artists’ 2024 feud. The song moved through playoff broadcasts, arena sound systems and sports social feeds as its momentum grew far beyond the rap battle.

That history gives tonight’s promo its extra layer. Sports networks move at the speed of whatever their audiences are watching and talking about. Drake’s ice block drew brands into his album campaign; his FOMO presentation now has the visual reach to help sell a football game. For fans who recognize the format, ESPN’s post carries both messages at once: Giants versus Rams is coming, and Drake’s latest creative language is still circulating well beyond music.