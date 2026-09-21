The NFL Combine gives fans a familiar set of images: a prospect sprinting the 40, jumping, throwing and trying to improve his draft position. Colin Kaepernick says the cameras capture only a fraction of what players go through.

Ryan Clark asks Colin Kaepernick when did he have the realization that the NFL Combine is like the modern day SLAVE TRADE… pic.twitter.com/eoInSjbOrp — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) September 20, 2026

While promoting his memoir, The Perilous Fight, the former 49ers quarterback told The New Yorker that the combine runs three to four days and includes an experience players discuss among themselves. Prospects, he said, walk across a stage in compression shorts while photographs are taken. “There’s an understanding that this has parallels to slave-auction blocks,” Kaepernick said. He questioned what walking across that stage reveals about anyone’s ability to play football.

Colin Kaepernick reveals that Patriots owner Robert Kraft colluded with other NFL owners and organized against him, just as he did with Macklemore.



Kaepernick still trains every day to return to the NFL.pic.twitter.com/6wZlOJCd3h — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2026

Kaepernick also described team interviews that can turn personal questions into tests of a player’s willingness to comply. He recalled questions about prospects’ sexuality and their mothers, as well as questions posed to players after 2016 about what they thought of his protest. A young athlete can recognize that a question is inappropriate and still feel pressure to answer it, he argued, knowing teams will soon decide when, or whether, he gets drafted.

NEWS: Colin Kaepernick is facing fresh criticism after comparing the NFL Combine’s treatment of prospects to the slave trade, saying players are photographed, measured and scrutinized in a dehumanizing process.



The comments come just days after Kaepernick, 38, said he still… — MDBayNews (@MDBayNews) September 21, 2026

That pressure extends to the language used to describe prospects. Kaepernick said a player who objects or speaks plainly risks being cast as rebellious, difficult or unable to take coaching. Those judgments can follow an athlete into a draft that determines his first opportunity and earning potential.

For Kaepernick, the combine reflects a power imbalance that players have the ability to challenge together. “You are the product for the owners. Without you, they don’t have anything,” he said during a separate conversation on the Higher Learning podcast. His point reaches beyond one event in Indianapolis: players generate the game the league sells, and he wants them to recognize the strength they hold collectively.