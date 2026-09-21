President Donald Trump’s trip to the United Nations General Assembly began Monday without the television pool that normally travels with him. CNN was scheduled to provide the shared footage. After the White House blocked CNN from doing so, the other networks declined to take its place.

Q: You posted that you intend to ban CNN, Politico, and MS Now from the White House. Every president takes an oath to uphold the Constitution, which includes the First Amendment. How do you justify this?



TRUMP: Because they're fake news. There may be others to join them. pic.twitter.com/PORNe4RPYO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2026

The decision by ABC News, CBS News, NBC News and Fox News followed Trump’s September 18 announcement barring CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. Reporters for the three outlets were turned away over the weekend and had their credentials confiscated, according to Reuters. CNN’s scheduled turn covering the president’s September 21 trip could no longer go ahead.

Former President Barack Obama on President Trump's White House press ban: "I’m trying to think what would have happened if I had said, you know what, Fox News, you’re out of here! It’s unimaginable!" pic.twitter.com/R1pmoVasEz — CSPAN (@cspan) September 20, 2026

The five members of the White House television pool, including CNN, issued a joint statement: “The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.”

CNN, MS NOW and Politico are suing President Donald Trump and other administration officials in a bid to regain access to the White House after reporters from each outlet were denied entry over the weekend.



Separate from the lawsuit, the five networks that make up the White… pic.twitter.com/6e7NZjN7Nx — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 21, 2026

Pool coverage matters well beyond the networks involved. The outlets rotate the job of filming the president at events where every newsroom cannot bring its own camera crew, then share that footage widely. Fox News Washington bureau chief and TV pool chair Bryan Boughton said in an email reported by Reuters that the pool would stop covering events designated for presidential pool coverage and that no replacement would be assigned. Print, radio and wire journalists continued reporting.

Trump defended the access restrictions in a Truth Social post Monday. “The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America.”

CNN, MS NOW and Politico have also taken the dispute to federal court. Their lawsuit seeks emergency relief restoring access and argues that the administration revoked credentials because it objected to their reporting. The networks’ pool decision now puts a practical consequence alongside that legal challenge: until the access dispute is resolved, a major source of shared video from the president’s events is absent.