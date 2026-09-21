Minnesota Lynx phenom Olivia Miles etched her name in the basketball history books on Sunday, breaking the WNBA single-season rookie scoring record during a commanding 101-89 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Miles entered the game tied with former record-holder Caitlin Clark at 769 points. After a quiet first quarter, the No. 2 overall draft pick needed just 29 seconds in the second frame to stand alone at the top, burying a record-breaking free throw to surpass Clark’s mark.

Miles went on to score 21 points on efficient 7-of-10 shooting, bringing her season total to 790 points.

“It’s special, but it means we’re more so working well as a team. I have great teammates around me, great vets who allow me to be me out there,” Miles said to ESPN after the win. “It wouldn’t be possible without a coach that believes in you and teammates that have my back.”

The record milestone adds to a legendary debut campaign for the All-Star point guard out of Notre Dame and TCU. Miles, who already holds rookie records for most 3-pointers in a single game (8) and the fastest to reach 350 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists, has solidified her position as the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year.