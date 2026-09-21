Shannon Sharpe says the reason some athletes have yet to appear on Nightcap has little to do with the show’s invitations. According to Sharpe, their agents are turning those invitations down because of comments he and co-host Chad Johnson made last year.

Shannon Sharpe again says the group that blackballed Macklemore told athletes & celebs to not go on Nightcap.



Shannon also says this group likes people to remember their atrocities, but tells Black people to forget about atrocities that happened to them! pic.twitter.com/3N3XOdS3p1 — We Here Now 😎 (@AngeShedeway) September 21, 2026

Sharpe brought up the issue during the September 21 episode while discussing Macklemore’s removal from Ed Sheeran’s U.S. tour following the rapper’s pro-Palestinian statements. The situation led Sharpe to talk about the influence people behind the scenes can have over who gets a platform.

“Y’all won’t let y’all clients come on Nightcap,” Sharpe said, addressing agents directly. He told Johnson that an agent had contacted the show after their past remarks and said clients would no longer be allowed to appear. Sharpe did not name the agency or the athletes involved.

This is the clip Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco got cancelled for btw.



Absolutely hilarious. Two of the funniest football players of all time. https://t.co/W6TwBjjlIL pic.twitter.com/48w5CfqB0u — Liger (@EdbieLigerSmith) September 21, 2026

The disclosure appeared to catch Johnson off guard. Sharpe said the show continues to reach out to NFL and NBA players, and that he wants to give its audience access to major names across sports. He also pointed to the track and field stars and swimmers who have appeared on Nightcap.

Sharpe sees a double standard in the response to public speech. “You can talk about Black people any way you want and nothing happens… But if you talk about certain people, they try to blackball you completely!” he said. His comments revisit the backlash he and Johnson faced in December 2025, when remarks they made about Jews and Israel drew accusations of antisemitism.

The Macklemore comparison gave their conversation another dimension. Sharpe discussed reports that venue pressure played a role in the rapper’s removal from Sheeran’s tour, while making clear he was speaking about what had been reported. His own claim concerned agents deciding which interview requests their clients can accept.

Sharpe said he and Johnson generally ask guests about their sports and careers, leaving political questions out of those interviews. For now, he says, Nightcap will keep extending invitations. His account puts a question to the agents he addressed on air: whose decision is it when an athlete wants to sit down with the show?