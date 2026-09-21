Jordan Brand is reportedly preparing to honor one of the most important athletes in American history with a special Air Jordan 4 dedicated to baseball and civil rights icon Jackie Robinson.
The Air Jordan 4 “Jackie Robinson” is expected to be released on April 15, 2027—Jackie Robinson Day and exactly 80 years after Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s modern color barrier when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. The sneakers are expected to retail for $230, with the reported style code JJ9189-101. Jordan Brand has not yet officially announced the release.
According to early reports, the sneaker will arrive in a Sail and Multi-Color scheme heavily inspired by Robinson’s Brooklyn Dodgers roots. The design reportedly takes some cues from the classic “White Cement” Air Jordan 4, combining a light-colored upper with cement detailing and Dodgers blue accents across the eyelets, midsole and branding. Red Jumpman detailing provides another hit of color.
The most significant elements, however, are expected to be the direct tributes to Robinson.
Early information indicates that one heel will feature Nike Air branding while the other will carry Robinson’s universally retired No. 42. “ROBINSON” is also expected to replace the traditional “JORDAN” wording on the interior tongue tag, connecting one of Michael Jordan’s most recognizable silhouettes directly to the baseball pioneer. Images circulating thus far are mock-ups, so the final appearance remains subject to change.
The timing of the reported release carries considerably more meaning than a standard sneaker drop. Robinson debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, becoming the first Black player of the modern Major League Baseball era. He went on to win the inaugural Rookie of the Year Award in 1947, the National League MVP Award in 1949 and helped Brooklyn capture its first and only World Series championship in 1955.
His No. 42 was retired throughout Major League Baseball in 1997, and every April 15, players, coaches and managers across MLB wear 42 in his honor.
Nike has previously celebrated Robinson through several footwear releases, most notably the highly sought-after Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” in 2022. The reported 2027 project, however, would bring Robinson’s legacy to the Air Jordan line at retail for the first time, with sneaker reports describing the project as a collaboration involving Robinson’s estate.
And Jordan Brand apparently isn’t stopping with a lifestyle sneaker.
An Air Jordan 4 MCS “Jackie Robinson” baseball cleat is also reportedly planned. The cleated version is expected to feature a predominantly Dodgers-inspired blue colorway along with Robinson’s signature, No. 42 branding and translucent heel tabs incorporating an image of Robinson. Current release calendars list the cleat at $225.
That makes the collection a natural intersection between two athletes whose impact went well beyond their respective playing surfaces.
Michael Jordan transformed basketball, sneaker culture and athlete marketing on a global level. Robinson’s significance reaches even deeper into American history, with his Major League debut challenging baseball’s segregation and helping open doors for generations of Black athletes who followed.
Eight decades after Robinson made his historic Major League debut at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, breaking baseball’s modern color barrier in a Dodgers uniform, one of sneaker culture’s most recognizable silhouettes is reportedly being used to tell his story to another generation.
The Air Jordan 4 “Jackie Robinson” is currently expected to arrive April 15, 2027, for $230, with the matching baseball cleat also appearing on current release calendars for Jackie Robinson Day. Official images and release information from Jordan Brand are still forthcoming.