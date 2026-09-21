Luis Ochoa and his friend were headed to a Marine Corps recruiting office when they stopped to film ICE agents conducting a vehicle stop in Alamo, Texas. The September 11 encounter ended with both 17-year-olds in federal custody for about eight hours. Video of part of the confrontation has since spread online, drawing scrutiny of the agents’ use of force.

Luis Ochoa is 17.

He is a U.S. citizen.



He was driving with another U.S. citizen to enlist in the Marines when he was pulled over and ripped from his car by ICE.



Someone started recording.



This is the horrific video.



While the boys were being beaten, they repeatedly tell… — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 21, 2026

Ochoa told local station KRGV that he and his friend, identified as J.C., are U.S. citizens. He says an agent struck J.C. after the teens began recording, then followed him back to Ochoa’s car. Ochoa says he told the agent his friend was a minor and asked her to stop.

The video begins after that initial exchange. It shows agents struggling to pull J.C. from the car and pepper spray being deployed inside the vehicle. Once J.C. is on the road, an agent appears to strike him repeatedly as officers restrain him. Ochoa is later seen rubbing his eyes. Agents subsequently detain him near a fast-food restaurant, where he says he had gone to wash out the spray.

Ochoa alleges that he repeatedly told agents he was a citizen and a minor, and that one responded, “I don’t give a damn”. He also says his wrist was injured during the detention and denies resisting.

The Department of Homeland Security disputes the teens’ account of how the confrontation began. In a statement to KRGV, DHS called them “anti-ICE agitators” and alleged that they followed officers after the vehicle stop. The agency says one teen repeatedly banged on an officer’s window, ignored orders to stop and became combative when agents tried to detain him. DHS says two officers suffered minor injuries and that agents used the minimum force necessary. Its statement did not address the teens’ citizenship claim.

For the record the official response from the DHS is not substantiated by the video. But what else is new.

Ochoa’s mother, Teresa, told KRGV she spent eight hours without information about her son. The teens were released without charges and filed a report with Alamo police, who said they were forwarding the case to the DHS Office of Inspector General.

The video has made the agents’ actions visible to the public. What happened before filming began, and whether body cameras captured it, remain key questions for the review.