Van Jones has a question for Abdul El-Sayed: What happens to civilians when an arms embargo also cuts off the weapons used to stop incoming rockets?

The CNN commentator called the Michigan Democratic Senate nominee’s support for a complete embargo on arms sales to Israel “insane” and “dangerously extreme.” Jones focused on missile interceptors, arguing that El-Sayed’s position would prevent Israel from buying weapons used to defend people against attacks from Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. Invoking former President Barack Obama’s support for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, Jones questioned whether El-Sayed believed he was “smarter than Barack Obama.” He warned that denying an ally those defenses could signal “open season” on Israeli civilians.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ddh7tLMilTm/?stkn=MWZjeTdpMnJqdWhwMQ==

El-Sayed has argued that U.S. tax dollars belong in Michigan schools and health care rather than in military support for policies he has described as “apartheid and genocide.” His call for a complete embargo reaches further than the objections several senior Democrats have raised to a specific proposed sale. That difference is now at the center of a widening argument over what Washington should send Israel, and what conditions should come with it.

AIPAC and Israel are not the same as Judaism and the Jewish people.



I love Judaism and I love the Jewish people.



The most dangerous thing is expanding antisemitism to include criticism of Israel.



– Abdul El-Sayed



He is absolutely right!@AbdulElSayed @AbdulElSayedHQ… — Voice of Rabbis (@voiceofrabbis) September 18, 2026

The immediate fight in Congress concerns a proposed $2.8 billion munitions package that includes 40,000 heavy bombs. On September 16, Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, placed an informal hold on the sale. Meeks cited “grave, unresolved concerns” about the weapons’ possible use in densely populated areas, including Gaza and Lebanon. His hold can delay the usual review process; it does not, by itself, permanently stop the sale.

Does Israel have a right to exist?



Dr. Abdul El-Sayed: "Nobody ever asks whether Palestine has a right to exist. Israel exists. A better question is: Does Israel have a right to our tax dollars?" pic.twitter.com/J1GwIwzewk — 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐦 (@Malcolm_Pal9) August 4, 2026

El-Sayed frames his opposition to U.S. weapons sales to Israel around both Michigan’s needs and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. At a September 19 town hall in Saginaw, he argued that money spent on heavy bombs could instead address unsafe Detroit schools, health care and infrastructure. He also says U.S. support should not contribute to Palestinian civilian deaths and displacement, and that security and self-determination must apply to Palestinians and Israelis alike.

Abdul El-Sayed: “When I pay my taxes I’m not thinking man I can’t wait for Israel to have a tank and a bomb. I’m thinking man I hope they finally fix that school. Maybe we should end the practice of unconditional foreign military aid to Israel. We should end it for Israel, and… pic.twitter.com/PQEuqd9yIF — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 19, 2026

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, subsequently moved to hold the package as well. She pointed to the Netanyahu government’s response to violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. “We don’t like what’s happening in the West Bank where settler violence is killing Palestinians, sending them out of their homes, disrupting basic infrastructure. And the Netanyahu administration has basically done nothing to address that,” Shaheen said.

Me: "But here is 2.8 billion dollars that could be spent at home."



Abdul El-Sayed: "I'll tell you exactly where I'd spend it… Detroit Public Schools… do you know how much more they would have to spend to get to a level where every school is safe, clean, and dry? 1.7 billion… pic.twitter.com/WObdV2lvsB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 18, 2026

Other Democrats have added pressure. Senator Bernie Sanders called for Congress to reject the package, while Senator Chris Van Hollen pledged to vote against it. Representative Rosa DeLauro said the Netanyahu administration “has shown time and time again it has little regard for civilian life.” Their objections reflect concern that more heavy munitions could deepen the civilian toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Q: Is your complaint with Israel or Netanyahu?



El-Sayed: "We've seen an illegal apartheid regime for a long time – that supersedes Netanyahu. Treat Israel like any other country. It's impossible to want a two-state solution while we aid, arm, and abet those foreclosing on a… pic.twitter.com/8j2rweeaWV — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) August 6, 2026

The dispute has also brought legal scrutiny into the conversation. Lawmakers have questioned whether transferred weapons would be used in accordance with U.S. and international law. Critics have raised the Leahy laws, which restrict assistance to foreign security units implicated in gross human rights violations, though applying those provisions to a particular arms transfer requires a separate legal assessment.

Jones’s challenge to El-Sayed and the congressional holds address different decisions: a sweeping embargo and a proposed shipment of heavy bombs. Together, they show how sharply the debate has moved inside Democratic politics, with Israeli civilian protection, Palestinian civilian deaths and U.S. responsibility all driving the argument.