Fat Joe Says His Verse on Ja Rule’s “New York” Wasn’t a Diss to 50 Cent

The Ja Rule and 50 Cent beef is the one that will keep on giving stories. The latest comes from Fat Joe, who claims that he did not diss 50 Cent by making an appearance on Ja’s Hip-Hop classic “New York.”

Speaking on The Real Report, Fat Joe let Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda know that he wasn’t dissing the G-Unit leader.

“Somebody was trying to ask me if I was dissing 50 Cent in ‘New York.’ The answer was no,” Joe said. “I made ‘Candy Shop’ with Scott Storch. Lil’ Kim will get up here and she’ll tell you.

“Scott Storch called me 20-30 times, you sure you don’t want the beat? 50 Cent want it. I was like nah, I have no problem with 50 Cent. Give it to him.”

You can hear it all from Fat Joe below.