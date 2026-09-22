The New York Giants may have lost their franchise quarterback just two games into the season.

Jaxson Dart's knee got DESTROYED on this play 😳 pic.twitter.com/XGbdqiAXAJ — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 22, 2026

Jaxson Dart suffered a serious left knee injury during the opening drive of New York’s 28-6 Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old was hit high by Byron Young and low by Josaiah Stewart, causing his knee to buckle as he fell.

Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN.



Of all the QB injuries suffered in Week 2, Dart’s is turning out… pic.twitter.com/mZkEiyv4kW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2026

Initial reports suggested an MCL sprain. Further testing revealed more extensive damage, and Dart could miss the remainder of the 2026 season. Surgery is reportedly under consideration.

The injury erased the momentum from Dart’s season-opening performance against Dallas. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, giving Giants fans early hope that the team had finally found stability at quarterback.

Giants’ core now faces another setback: pic.twitter.com/Wk4xfsI1Nh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2026

Jameis Winston now steps into the starting role. New York has not had one quarterback start every regular-season game since Eli Manning in 2018, a streak that continues to define the franchise’s prolonged search for consistency.

Dart entered the season carrying attention beyond football. In May, he introduced President Donald Trump at a rally supporting Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in New York.

“I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump,” Dart told the crowd.

Trump praised Dart as a “future Hall-of-Famer” and a “beautiful guy.” Giants linebacker Abdul Carter questioned the appearance in a social media post, writing, “Thought this s** was AI, what we doing man?”

The situation prompted a closed-door team meeting involving veterans Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Winston. Dart later addressed the controversy and defended his relationships inside the locker room.

“I love every single one of my teammates regardless of politics,” Dart told reporters.

The Giants moved forward from that episode with Dart positioned as their offensive leader. His knee injury now creates a far more immediate crisis. A promising second season may be over after seven offensive snaps, leaving Winston to lead a team that had only begun rebuilding its confidence.