Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is driving major activity on Spotify following the release of six new singles, which generated 4.1 million global streams during their first 24 hours.

The Grand Theft Auto Official Playlist also experienced a nearly 40,000% increase in listening compared with the previous day. “Last Thing You Need (from GTAVI: The Album)” by Morgan Wallen debuted at No. 23 on Spotify’s U.S. Daily Chart, making it the highest-charting of the six new tracks.

Soundtrack artists also saw significant increases in Spotify artist page views on September 17. Travis Scott rose 93%, Morgan Wallen climbed 168%, Rauw Alejandro increased 96%, and Keith Richards surged 1,200%. Travis Scott received the highest overall page views among the group.

Interest in the game and soundtrack extended to Spotify searches, with “GTA VI” searches increasing 3,042% compared with the average, while searches for “GTA” jumped 950% globally.

The United States was the top country streaming the official playlist on release day, followed by Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Fans also created more than 2,000 GTA VI-related playlists, while over 250,000 user playlists added at least one of the six new singles. The tracks generated more than 137,000 total Spotify shares, with Travis Scott’s “RHYNO” becoming the most-shared GTA single.

Spotify also launched outdoor billboards in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London and Mexico City promoting the album’s pre-save.