Seven-time GRAMMY-nominated R&B singer and songwriter Jhené Aiko has reached a new career milestone as Westside Whimsy debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking her first chart-topping album.

The release also gives Aiko her first simultaneous No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and R&B charts, while delivering the top female R&B consumption and streaming debuts of 2026. Westside Whimsy also debuted No. 1 globally and in the U.S. on Apple Music and Spotify.

Released as a surprise digital-only project through ALLEL/Artclub/Def Jam Recordings, the album arrived without a traditional promotional rollout. Its lead track, “So Good” featuring Kendrick Lamar, earned the No. 1 Top Song Debut in the U.S. on Spotify and reached No. 1 on Apple Music and iTunes R&B, Amazon Music Trending and Pandora’s Top Thumb Hundred Chart.

Nine songs from the album landed on Spotify’s Top Songs Debut U.S. chart. Aiko has also released visuals for “Nothing Nice To Say” and ARK TO AGARTHA: A WESTSIDE WHIMSY SAGA (PART 1).

Westside Whimsy adds another milestone to Aiko’s decade-plus career, following projects including Souled Out, Trip and Chilombo, which earned a 2021 GRAMMY nomination for Album of the Year. The album explores vulnerability, femininity, self-discovery and healing while celebrating the place that shaped her.