More than two decades into a career that has already brought him EGOT status, John Legend isn’t interested in simply running back the same formula that made him successful.

During a recent conversation with Bevy Smith on SiriusXM, Legend opened up about his forthcoming album Muse, working closely with Pharrell Williams and the challenge of continuing to create something fresh after making records professionally for more than 20 years. He also made his position clear on artificial intelligence in music, arguing that artists should rely on something technology cannot replace—their own human creativity.

Muse, scheduled to arrive October 23 via Republic Records, represents a significant creative departure for Legend. The 16-track project was produced in full by Pharrell and marks the first time the longtime friends have built an entire album together.

For Legend, one of the most satisfying aspects of the collaboration is that neither artist simply retreated to familiar territory.

“It feels special and exciting,” Legend told Smith. “And what I love about it is it doesn’t sound like any of my previous albums, and it doesn’t sound like any of Pharrell’s previous albums either. It has its own feel.”

Smith pointed out that the two veteran artists were able to bring something new out of each other, something Legend acknowledged becomes increasingly meaningful after spending decades making music.

“Yeah. And you know, for artists that have been making records literally for decades now to do something new and fresh, it’s exciting.”

That freshness didn’t necessarily mean the process was effortless.

Legend explained that putting two accomplished creative minds in the same room inevitably meant there would be disagreements. Rather than viewing that friction as a problem, however, the singer described compromise and trust as essential parts of making the record.

“Well, there’s ease, but there’s also challenge, you know?” Legend said. “Cause two creative minds, like, we have opinions and we don’t always agree. And so, you have to find ways to compromise, to hear each other’s ideas, to not let your ego get in the way, and really focus on what’s best for the record.”

That willingness to surrender some creative control became particularly important considering how collaborative the album became. Legend has revealed that he recorded songs completely written by Pharrell, something he rarely does, while the pair developed a project that moves beyond the piano-driven ballads that have become one of Legend’s signatures.

Much of Muse was recorded in Paris at Pharrell’s studio inside Louis Vuitton headquarters, with the two artists building what Legend has described as a “Black James Bond aesthetic”—drawing from classic soul, gospel, doo-wop, Afrobeat and Hip Hop while placing those influences inside a contemporary musical framework.

The collaboration itself grew organically after Legend appeared on Clipse’s Pharrell-produced comeback album Let God Sort ‘Em Out. Legend’s performance on “The Birds Don’t Sing” helped spark Pharrell’s interest in building an entire project around his voice.

By the time Muse was being completed, Legend said one particular exchange with Pharrell summed up exactly what had been required to make the collaboration work.

“And all that happened, and then at the end, as we were finishing the mix, Pharrell said, ‘Thank you for trusting me,’” Legend recalled. “And I felt that because it really requires trust to do something this collaborative with somebody. And we trusted each other, and we made something really magical.”

While Legend remains interested in finding new ways to create music, there is one increasingly prominent tool he isn’t particularly interested in embracing: artificial intelligence.

During his conversation with Smith, Legend pushed back against the growing use of AI in music and encouraged artists to continue creating from their own experiences, ideas and imagination. For an artist who has spent more than two decades writing, arranging, performing and collaborating with other musicians, Legend’s position centered on protecting the human element behind the music rather than outsourcing creativity to technology.

The conversation didn’t remain strictly about music.

Legend has never been reluctant to use his platform outside of the recording studio, and he spoke with Smith about his years of activism and his willingness to address political and social issues even when doing so brings criticism.

That discussion eventually turned toward the recent controversy surrounding Macklemore and the larger debate over artists publicly taking political positions. Legend offered his perspective on the situation while discussing the responsibilities—and potential consequences—that can accompany artists using their platforms to address contentious issues.

It’s familiar territory for Legend.

Throughout his career, he has regularly spoken publicly on criminal justice reform, voting rights and other political and social issues rather than separating his work as an entertainer from his activism.

And in some ways, the different subjects Legend discussed with Smith all return to the same idea: maintaining an individual voice.

Whether that means refusing to repeat an old musical formula, trusting Pharrell enough to challenge his creative instincts, rejecting the idea of allowing AI to replace human imagination or continuing to speak publicly about issues he believes are important, Legend isn’t approaching longevity as an excuse to become comfortable.

More than 20 years after Get Lifted introduced him as a solo artist, he’s still looking for ways to make something he hasn’t made before.

With Muse, Legend believes he and Pharrell found it.

“We trusted each other,” he said, “and we made something really magical.”

Muse arrives October 23 via Republic Records.