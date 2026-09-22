Kawhi Leonard is staying in Toronto beyond his reunion season. The two-time NBA champion has agreed to a two-year, $115 million extension with the Raptors, giving the franchise a major commitment days before training camp opens.

The deal includes a player option for the 2028-29 season and brings Leonard’s total remaining commitment to three years and $165 million. The 36-year-old accepted approximately $11 million less than his maximum eligibility, giving Toronto additional financial flexibility as it builds around Leonard and Scottie Barnes.

Kawhi Leonard has agreed on a two-year, $115M extension with the Raptors, per @ShamsCharania 💰



Includes a player option for the 2028-29 season. pic.twitter.com/kvb2LkfUe9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2026

His return to Canada arrived through one of the NBA’s most consequential trades. The Clippers sent Leonard back to the franchise he led to the 2019 championship in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and future draft capital. Leonard averaged 27.9 points last season, proving he can still operate as an elite scorer when healthy.

Just in on NBA Today — Kawhi Leonard expects to finish his career in Toronto after signing a new $115M extension in his Raptors reunion: pic.twitter.com/V2dJAaxVh5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2026

The transaction also closed his turbulent Clippers chapter. An 11-month independent investigation found that Los Angeles circumvented salary-cap rules by directing outside compensation to Leonard and his inner circle through corporate sponsorship arrangements. Aspiration and Daktronics were identified as key companies in the scheme, including a reported “no-show” endorsement agreement and a deal connected to construction of the Intuit Dome’s “Halo” scoreboard.

The NBA responded with the most severe organizational punishment in league history. The Clippers were fined $30 million and ordered to forfeit five consecutive first-round picks from 2029 through 2033. Owner Steve Ballmer received a one-year suspension. Gillian Zucker was suspended for one year without pay, and Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months without pay.

Leonard was ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution for personal expenses covered by the team. His uncle and business representative, Dennis Robertson, was banned from conducting business with NBA franchises for five years.

Toronto now gets a familiar superstar with a fresh contract and an opportunity to redefine the final stretch of his career. Pairing Leonard with Barnes gives the Raptors a championship-tested centerpiece and a younger franchise anchor. The extension makes the direction clear: Toronto brought Leonard home to build around him, not rent him for another postseason run.