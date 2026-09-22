Sheesh, Kevin Durant is about to be 20 years in the Association? Easy Money Sniper is entering territory reserved for basketball’s most durable legends. The Houston Rockets star is preparing for his 20th NBA season, nearly two decades after the Seattle SuperSonics selected him second overall in the 2007 draft.

We were going crazy for LeBron’s 20th season why aren’t we doing the same for KD? https://t.co/qgSODf0szU — KlawWrld (@kawhi_ring) September 22, 2026

Durant begins his second year in Houston with production that still reads like prime territory. He averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 78 games last season, shooting 52 percent from the field and earning second-team All-NBA honors.

Those numbers explain why Houston continues to run its offense through him. Durant remains one of basketball’s most difficult covers, capable of creating clean shots from nearly any location without needing the system rebuilt around him. His scoring average has never dipped below 20 points in a healthy season.

"This game can take me places where I ever dreamed of."



2007: Kevin Durant's 1st NBA season 🥹

2026: Kevin Durant's 20th NBA season 🤯@KDTrey5 begins Year 20 with the @HoustonRockets Oct. 21 on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5H5WMgXTiB — NBA (@NBA) September 22, 2026

Durant also has little interest in being treated like a ceremonial veteran. He averaged more than 36 minutes per game last season and has consistently pushed to stay on the floor without strict limitations.

“Kevin is a guy that doesn’t want to sit out games at all,” Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said last season when discussing Durant’s workload.

Houston enters the new campaign seeking a deeper playoff run after another first-round exit. The roster still features a young core led by Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard, giving Durant the responsibility of serving as both the primary scorer and championship standard.

Fans have compared his longevity to LeBron James, another all-time great stretching elite production far beyond the usual NBA timeline. Durant’s path has its own signature. His shooting, length and efficient movement have allowed his game to age without losing its central weapon.

The Rockets open the 2026-27 season on October 21 with Durant once again positioned at the center of their plans.

Year 20 usually signals a farewell lap. Durant is entering it as a second-team All-NBA selection expected to play major minutes and lead a contender. His career has reached the longevity stage, and his jumper still looks built for the present.