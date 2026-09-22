Marvel’s Blade reboot has finally reached the ending nobody wanted. Seven years after Mahershala Ali walked onto the San Diego Comic-Con stage and placed Blade’s signature cap over his head, the two-time Oscar winner has moved on.

Mahershala Ali calls out Kevin Feige over the failure of ‘BLADE’.



“Kevin [Feige], he said it was the biggest failure of his career, and I agree… I agree with him 100%, he should feel that way.”



(Source: https://t.co/7crgmUccuJ) pic.twitter.com/VajpSmaQck — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 22, 2026

The project never filmed a single frame. Since its 2019 announcement, Blade lost directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange, cycled through at least five screenwriters and endured four release-date delays before Disney removed it from the schedule.

Mahershala Ali agrees that Kevin Feige should feel like a giant loser over 'Blade' not happening



“Kevin [Feige], said he feels like a giant loser and failure for not getting it off the ground, and I agree… I agree with him 100%, he should feel that way"



"I spent over a year… pic.twitter.com/SLtDNaVVoW — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 22, 2026

Ali carried the physical burden of that uncertainty. He spent more than a year training, learned sword fighting and suffered a knee injury preparing for a production that remained stuck in development. The announcement also brought what he described as “anticipatory fame,” placing him under the intense spotlight attached to a major Marvel role without giving him a finished movie to show for it.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has publicly described the failure to make Blade with Ali as one of his greatest professional disappointments. Ali’s patience has officially run out.

Mahershala Ali calls out Kevin Feige over the cancelation of ‘BLADE’



“Kevin [Feige], he said it was the biggest failure of his career and I agree. I agree with him 100%. He should feel that way.”



(via https://t.co/VpxfRUI1Ut) pic.twitter.com/7FWXUlSklT — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) September 22, 2026

“I’m over that. I’m done with that,” Ali said when asked about the film at the Toronto International Film Festival. He added that Marvel had the resources and contractual power to make the movie happen if the studio truly wanted it.

Ali now views the experience as a “blessing in disguise.” The preparation did not disappear with the movie. He reunited with original Blade director Bassam Tariq for the action thriller Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, channeling his combat training into a personal, original project.

Marvel now holds the answers regarding Blade’s MCU future. Ali’s only contribution to the franchise remains a brief voice cameo in 2021’s Eternals. Wesley Snipes later returned as a Blade variant in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The character carries too much history to remain buried forever. Snipes’ original Blade earned more than $131 million worldwide in 1998 and helped establish the commercial potential of Marvel’s characters years before the MCU existed.

For Ali, that legacy now belongs to someone else. Marvel spent seven years developing its reboot and lost the Oscar-winning actor standing at its center. He leaves with the training, a new film and complete clarity about where his creative energy belongs.