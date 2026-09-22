Few logos are as instantly recognizable or as connected to New York City as the interlocking “NY” of the New York Yankees. Now, New York or Nowhere is putting its own spin on that iconic piece of NYC culture.

New York or Nowhere and the Yankees have joined forces for a new apparel collection that combines the legacy of baseball’s most recognizable franchise with the contemporary style and unmistakably New York attitude that has become the NYON brand’s calling card.

The collaboration takes classic Yankees sportswear and reworks it into pieces designed to be worn well beyond the confines of Yankee Stadium. The collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, hats, a windbreaker and a varsity jacket, blending familiar Yankees imagery with New York or Nowhere’s signature aesthetic.

For New Yorkers, Yankees gear has never been restricted to baseball. The cap alone has crossed generations, boroughs, music, fashion and cultures to become one of the most identifiable symbols of the city anywhere in the world. That connection between sportswear and everyday New York style sits at the center of the new collaboration.

“New York is the thread through everything we do,” said Quincy Moore, founder and CEO of New York or Nowhere. “We love taking the people, places and institutions that are unmistakably New York and interpreting them through our lens. There are very few names more synonymous with this city than the Yankees, and getting to create something together that New Yorkers can make part of their everyday uniform is incredibly meaningful.”

That “everyday uniform” concept makes perfect sense when you’re talking about Yankees apparel in New York.

From the Bronx to Brooklyn and everywhere in between, the Yankees insignia has long existed at the intersection of sports and street culture. It has been worn by generations of baseball fans, but also adopted throughout Hip Hop and fashion, helping transform the Yankees cap and logo into something considerably larger than team merchandise.

New York or Nowhere has built its identity around that same sense of hometown pride. This collection brings those two distinctly New York brands together while giving traditional Yankees pieces a more modern lifestyle treatment.

The New York or Nowhere x New York Yankees collection launches today, September 22, at 11 a.m. ET through New York or Nowhere’s website and at the brand’s flagship store.

For a collaboration built around New York identity, the concept is pretty straightforward: Yankees on the front, New York everywhere else.