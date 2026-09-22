OutKast is taking its legendary name to federal court.

High Schoolers LLC, the trademark company controlled by André 3000 and Big Boi, filed a lawsuit in Georgia accusing Oakland rapper and producer Silas Wilson of infringing on the OutKast brand through his stage name, Ovrkast.

OutKast’s trademark company is suing rapper/producer Ovrkast, accusing him of trademark infringement and breaching an agreement that allegedly required him to stop using the “OVRKAST” name by July 15 ⚖️



According to the complaint, Ovrkast had agreed to adopt “OVERKXST” as his… pic.twitter.com/54jHP5KA6U — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 22, 2026

According to the complaint, the dispute had already moved toward a private resolution. Wilson allegedly agreed to change the spelling from ‘OVRKAST’ to ‘OVERKXST’ by July 15. The deadline passed without the promised switch, prompting OutKast’s company to pursue legal action.

The suit asks a judge to block Wilson from using Ovrkast across recorded music, merchandise, websites, social media pages and other commercial ventures. High Schoolers LLC is also seeking profits connected to the disputed name, financial damages and additional legal relief.

Wilson, 28, has built a respected presence in underground hip-hop as both a rapper and producer. His credits include work with Earl Sweatshirt and Drake, placing him inside the same broader industry occupied by the Atlanta duo. He previously told Rolling Stone that listeners regularly confuse his name with OutKast, even though Ovrkast was inspired by the word ‘overcast.’

That admission could become important. Trademark cases often focus on whether consumers are likely to believe two artists, products or businesses are connected. Streaming searches, promotional graphics, merchandise and social media handles can make similar names increasingly difficult to separate.

OutKast also enters the dispute with decades of brand recognition and a history of protecting its intellectual property. The duo’s company previously sued an electronic act called ATLiens over its use of the title OutKast created for its 1996 album and song. That case eventually ended in a settlement.

Online reaction to the Ovrkast lawsuit has included accusations of overreach, especially in a genre built on altered spellings and creative wordplay. The alleged agreement gives the case another dimension. The lawsuit now concerns the similarity between two stage names and Wilson’s reported commitment to change his.

A judge will ultimately decide whether the name creates unlawful confusion. For OutKast, the filing sends a clear message: its name remains active, valuable and protected, even during the duo’s long recording hiatus.