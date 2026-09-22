Ryan Clark’s abrupt ESPN exit has quickly become the starting point for a much larger media play.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has made a strategic investment in Pivot25 Productions, the company Clark co-founded with producer Alicia Zubikowski. Financial terms were not disclosed. Schultz will also serve as an adviser as the company expands into live experiences, corporate partnerships, licensing and original programming.

In July, Ryan Clark was fired from ESPN after 11 years. Since then, he’s signed a deal with Netflix, secured an investment from Starbucks CEO, & hit 1.5 million subscribers on youtube 📈 pic.twitter.com/fCybsPJAFu — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 22, 2026

The partnership arrives two months after Clark’s controversial departure from ESPN. He was hosting NFL Live when a supervisor called during a commercial break with approximately 10 minutes remaining. Clark was instructed not to return to the desk, creating what he later described as an intentional “mid-show” dismissal.

“It was purposeful… meant, in my opinion, to humiliate,” Clark said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club.

Ryan Clark talks about how Starbucks billionaire Howard Schultz APPROACHED him and invested in launching his sports show ‘The Pivot 25’ just 5 weeks after he was FIRED from ESPN 😲🔥



“He believes that I’m a brand. He believes in the things that I stand for, which I hadn’t heard… pic.twitter.com/tqjouUmccB — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) September 22, 2026

Clark questioned why other prominent employees were informed of their layoffs away from live television. He also pointed to the news reaching OutKick before the broadcast ended as evidence that his departure was handled differently.

Reports surrounding the split cited backstage friction and tense television exchanges. One widely discussed moment came when Clark told colleague Peter Schrager, “That’s the non-player in you,” during a debate on Get Up. Clark later regretted the remark. He also said his corporate environment left him feeling like he “couldn’t be too Black” or freely defend himself against disrespect.

Wild: The cast of NFL Live seemingly knew that Ryan Clark was going to be FIRED by ESPN mid-show.



Just watch the panel as he talks just nodding along.



Once the commercial break came back, he was gone.



An absolutely ruthless move by ESPN 😳 https://t.co/P20rlZIDAc pic.twitter.com/hteclRrT5D — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2026

The next chapter is already moving. Pivot25 operates The Pivot, Clark’s popular podcast with Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. The show recently secured a streaming distribution agreement with Netflix, giving the company a powerful platform for growth.

Schultz contacted Clark shortly after the ESPN firing and encouraged him to think beyond launching another show. His vision involves turning Clark’s existing audience into a lasting media network, with a structure comparable to Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

The investment reflects a media landscape increasingly driven by trusted personalities and independent platforms. Clark spent years helping build ESPN’s football coverage. He now has capital, distribution and strategic support to build something he controls.

ESPN removed Clark from one desk. Schultz is helping him construct an entire network.