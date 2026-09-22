It was a weekend of adjustments, solid pitching and a strong response for the JK Select NY 17U team at the Blue Chip Invitational on Long Island.

Watching this group compete at Moriches Complex Field in Yaphank, one thing that stood out was its ability to put an opening-game loss behind it. JK Select dropped its first matchup 4-1 to Next Level Scout’s team before returning to the field and responding with a 5-3 victory over Long Island-based Elite Diez.

The 1-1 record only tells part of the story.

In the opener, JK Select struggled to generate enough offense to overcome NLS, but right-hander Jacob Luyando gave his team a chance from the mound.

Luyando worked four innings, allowing only two hits and one earned run while striking out five and walking one. His ability to limit damage kept JK Select within striking distance, even as the offense searched for a breakthrough.

Armando Payamps followed him and gave JK Select two innings out of the bullpen, recording two strikeouts and allowing one earned run.

The 4-1 loss meant JK Select had to regroup quickly, and the difference in the second game was noticeable.

Against Elite Diez, JK Select looked much more comfortable offensively and gave starting pitcher Xavier Borges some early support. Borges took advantage of it.

The right-hander delivered one of the stronger performances of the weekend for JK Select, working six innings while striking out seven. He allowed just three hits and two earned runs, consistently keeping Elite Diez from putting together the type of big inning that can quickly change a tournament game.

With Borges controlling things from the mound, JK Select’s bats did their part.

Luyando contributed on both sides of the ball during the weekend. After his four-inning outing in the opener, he went 1-for-2 with a double and drove in two runs against Elite Diez.

Derek Blanco added a 1-for-2 performance with a single and an RBI, while first baseman Jordan Bryant collected two hits in four at-bats.

By the time the second game was over, JK Select had turned what could have been a frustrating tournament showing into a 1-1 split with a 5-3 victory.

What I liked most watching this team over the weekend wasn’t simply the win. It was the response.

At the 17U level, particularly during showcase baseball, you’re watching to see how players handle situations as much as you’re watching the final score. How does a pitcher respond when runners reach base? How does a lineup adjust after struggling in the previous game? And how does a team come back onto the field after a loss when there isn’t much time to think about what went wrong?

JK Select showed some of those answers on Long Island.

That’s important because the schedule isn’t slowing down.

Next up, JK Select NY 17U heads to Trenton, New Jersey for the Pro Stadium Showcase Series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

After getting an up-close look at this group on Long Island, Trenton should provide another interesting test—and another opportunity for these young players to show what they can do as the competition and exposure continue to increase.