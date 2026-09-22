College athletes have spent years fighting for a greater share of the money their labor generates. Senator Ted Cruz is backing legislation that could reshape those gains and give the NCAA powerful federal protection.

Chris Simms cooked ESPN, the SEC, the Republican Party in Texas and the oligarchs with this one.



Bringing Ted Cr*z onto College Gameday is literally one of the worst things I’ve ever seen ESPN do. https://t.co/aTPiiiLp04 — Swipa (@SwipaCam) September 19, 2026

The bipartisan Protect College Sports Act is being promoted as a solution for an industry transformed by name, image and likeness deals, revenue sharing and the transfer portal. Critics and labor advocates argue the bill would limit athlete compensation, mobility and legal rights.

ESPN is under fire for its nine-minute interview with Ted Cruz on College GameDay to discuss the Protect College Sports Act.



No opponents of the Protect College Sports Act have been interviewed on GameDay or any major ESPN programs so far this season. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 12, 2026

The proposal would grant antitrust protections to the NCAA, athletic conferences and schools regarding compensation caps, transfers and eligibility rules. Athletes have relied on antitrust lawsuits to challenge NCAA restrictions and open the door to NIL payments and direct revenue sharing. That legal path could become far more difficult under the bill.

ESPN used to serve all sports fans.



But after a mass firing of Black talent, making Pat McAfee the face of the network and interviewing Tr**p and Ted Cruz, they've made it crystal clear that they really want a specific voice and a specific type of fan.https://t.co/xxiX5AzFnd — First and Pen (@firstandpen) September 15, 2026

Transfer rules would also be formalized around a one-time move. Athletes use the portal to seek playing time, better NIL opportunities, stronger programs or a healthier academic and personal environment. Restricting that freedom would give institutions greater control over player movement.

The bill would enforce five-year eligibility standards and establish national rules for NIL and revenue sharing. Those standards could include compensation caps, limiting the open-market earning power of college sports’ most valuable players.

Critics fear the legislation would create a federally protected system allowing conferences and the NCAA to coordinate restrictions on earnings, eligibility and transfers. Conduct that athletes could currently challenge as institutional collusion may become harder to contest.

Cruz and other supporters say college sports need stability. They argue that rising costs, unrestricted transfers and the expanding NIL marketplace threaten the broader ecosystem, especially non-revenue and Olympic programs dependent on athletic department funding.

Protecting those programs is a legitimate concern. Making athletes surrender economic freedom and legal leverage should not be treated as the automatic solution.

College sports generate billions through television contracts, sponsorships, merchandise and ticket sales. The athletes driving that business only recently gained meaningful access to its revenue. If Congress places compensation caps and transfer restrictions behind an antitrust shield, the NCAA could secure through federal law the control it repeatedly struggled to defend in court.