The Weeknd has launched the final chapter of his historic After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour with back-to-back performances at Tokyo’s Belluna Dome, marking the tour’s first-ever run through Asia.

The 17-date Asia leg opened with a special appearance by Yoko Takahashi, who joined The Weeknd for her iconic 1995 hit “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis,” the opening theme from Neon Genesis Evangelion. The Tokyo shows also introduced a new song featuring Takahashi, accompanied by an exclusive visual created by Yoko Taro incorporating imagery from NieR:Automata and Neon Genesis Evangelion.

The two-hour performance included “Popular,” “One of the Girls,” “Less Than Zero,” “Out of Time (with Tomoko Aran),” “Kiss Land,” “Blinding Lights” and more. Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts and DJ ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U also joined the opening shows and will appear on select dates.

The Asia production features extensive collaborations with Japanese artists and designers, including a roughly 12-meter sculpture by Hajime Sorayama, masks and armor by Tetsuya Nakamura, and special stage looks from Yohji Yamamoto POUR HOMME.

The Tokyo shows followed The Weeknd’s first return to Japan in seven years. Ahead of the tour, he appeared on four GQ Asia covers, revealed he is remastering Kiss Land and declared, “The Weeknd isn’t going anywhere.”

The Asia run follows the 2026 Europe and UK leg, which grossed more than $345 million across 42 shows. Since launching in 2022, After Hours Til Dawn has sold more than 7.5 million tickets across 153 shows and surpassed $1 billion in global gross.

Following Tokyo, the tour heads to Jakarta, Singapore, Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.