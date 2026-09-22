On this day in 1992, Newark, New Jersey’s own Reggie “Redman” Noble officially kicked in the door as a solo artist with the release of his debut LP, Whut? Thee Album, on Def Jam Recordings.

Thirty-four years later, the album remains one of the rawest and most memorable debuts of Hip Hop’s early ’90s golden era—and the record that formally introduced the world to the Funk Doctor Spock.

Produced primarily by Erick Sermon of EPMD, Whut? Thee Album established Redman as the newest weapon in the Hit Squad’s already dangerous arsenal. Hip Hop heads had gotten their first real taste of Red’s wild delivery, humor and lyrical ability through appearances on EPMD’s 1990 album Business as Usual, including “Hardcore” and “Brothers on My Jock.” By 1992, however, it was time for the Brick City MC to carry an entire project on his own.

He delivered.

Whut? Thee Album sounded exactly like Redman looked and rhymed at the time—rugged, funky, unpredictable and completely unconcerned with being polished for mainstream consumption. Erick Sermon provided the funk-heavy foundation, but Red’s personality was the instrument that made the album different.

“Time 4 Sum Aksion” became one of the LP’s defining records, with its frantic energy matching Redman’s aggressive delivery and an equally wild visual that helped establish his personality for audiences outside the underground. “Tonight’s da Night” showed another side of his lyrical approach, while “How to Roll a Blunt” became one of Hip Hop’s quintessential weed records long before marijuana culture became a marketing category.

Then there was “Sooperman Lover.”

The track introduced the hilarious, sexually charged alter ego and storyline that Redman would continue revisiting throughout his career, eventually becoming one of the most recognizable recurring concepts in his catalog.

That mixture of battle-ready rhymes, weed humor, funk, comedy and pure Jersey attitude separated Whut? Thee Album from much of what was happening in 1992. Redman could be technically sharp without taking himself too seriously, and his records could be hilarious one minute and lyrically vicious the next.

The Source recognized exactly what Redman had delivered, awarding Whut? Thee Album an impressive four-and-a-half mics. The project also became a commercial success, earning Gold certification from the RIAA less than a year after its release.

But numbers and reviews only tell part of the story.

Whut? Thee Album gave Newark and Brick City another unmistakable voice during an era when New York dominated much of the national Hip Hop conversation. Redman wasn’t trying to sound like anybody across the Hudson River. His slang, energy, humor and entire presentation belonged to Jersey, and he made that identity impossible to ignore.

The album also began one of Def Jam’s most enduring artist relationships. Redman would follow his debut with Dare Iz a Darkside in 1994, Muddy Waters in 1996 and Doc’s da Name 2000 in 1998, building one of the strongest album runs of his generation while eventually joining forces with Method Man to create one of Hip Hop’s most beloved duos.

Thirty-four years after Whut? Thee Album first hit record stores, Redman’s debut still sounds like an artist who knew exactly who he was from Day One.

Raw beats. Funk samples. Blunts. Punchlines. Brick City attitude. And enough personality to fill an entire album.

Salute to Redman, Erick Sermon and everyone involved in creating Whut? Thee Album—a certified piece of Jersey and Hip Hop history that introduced the world to the Funk Doctor Spock 34 years ago today.