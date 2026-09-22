On this day in 1998, Miami’s own Trick Daddy Dollars released his sophomore album www.thug.com through Slip-N-Slide/Warner Bros. Records, delivering the project that helped take his distinctly South Florida brand of street music from Miami to the rest of the country.

28 years later, www.thug.com remains an important piece of late-’90s Southern Hip Hop history and the album that helped establish Trick Daddy as one of the South’s most uncompromising voices.

After introducing himself with his 1997 debut Based on a True Story, Trick returned a year later with a project that sounded unmistakably like where he came from. At a time when New York and Los Angeles still commanded much of Hip Hop’s national attention, Trick wasn’t interested in reshaping Miami to make it more digestible for anybody outside South Florida.

The accent stayed. The slang stayed. The streets stayed.

www.thug.com combined the bass-heavy DNA of Miami Hip Hop with gritty street narratives, Southern funk and Trick’s unmistakable raspy delivery. His rhymes weren’t built around presenting some polished version of street life. Trick talked about poverty, hustling, survival, loyalty and the realities surrounding him with the kind of bluntness that would become his trademark throughout his career.

Even the album title was ahead of the curve.

In 1998, the Internet was only beginning to become part of everyday culture, particularly within Hip Hop. Naming an album www.thug.com gave the project a digital identity years before websites, social media handles and online branding became basic requirements for artists.

But the record that changed everything was “Nann Nigga.”

www.thug.com peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart, eventually earning gold certification from the RIAA. More importantly, it established Slip-N-Slide Records as a powerhouse label and laid the groundwork for the Miami rap scene’s dominance in the years to come.

Looking back 27 years later, Trick Daddy’s sophomore effort remains a defining moment not only for his career but also for Southern Hip Hop as a whole. It was raw, it was real, and it introduced the world to a new era of Miami music that still resonates today.