Amber Williams, the longtime partner of late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan, has opened up about the sudden financial hurdles she faced following his unexpected death, revealing she was left with roughly $8,000 in personal liquid funds.

Quan (born Dequantes Devontay Lamar) passed away on September 5, 2024, at age 34 from an accidental overdose at his Atlanta home. In recent interview comments circulating online, Williams detailed the immediate hardship of losing her partner of nearly 15 years without formal financial protections in place.

Facing Sudden Financial Uncertainty

Speaking on the aftermath of Quan’s passing, Williams explained that because they were not legally married and the rapper died without a will or life insurance policy, she found herself without direct access to his accounts or estate assets.

“I ain’t thinking about no life insurance. When he passed, I stopped paying on everything. I stopped paying on credit cards… I had probably $8,000 to my name. That’s it. I had to run with that.” — Amber Williams

While online outlets previously estimated Quan’s net worth at $3.5 million based on career earnings from hit singles like “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” and “Type of Way,” those estimates reflect unverified media reports rather than liquid, accessible funds. Without estate documents or marriage protections under Georgia state law, frozen probate assets cannot be immediately disbursed to an unmarried partner.

Family Support and Estate Legacy

Despite the initial transition strain, Williams noted that Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, stepped in to help support his grandchildren. Lamar has previously spoken publicly about managing his son’s estate, confirming that because Quan died intestate (without a will), his legal assets and music royalties are designated for his surviving children through structured trusts.

Williams’ candid revelation highlights a broader conversation within the music community regarding the importance of estate planning, life insurance, and establishing formal wills to ensure families are protected in the event of a sudden tragedy.

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