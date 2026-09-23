Antonio Brown who once upon a time went by @CTEspn on X (formerly known as Twitter) spent Tuesday roasting DK Metcalf’s hands online. By Wednesday, the former Steelers receiver had a far more serious date on his calendar: a September 30 appearance in Miami, where his attorney says he plans to accept a plea deal in an attempted murder case.

Former NFL star Antonio Brown accepts a plea deal in his attempted murder case that will keep him out of prison, he faced a minimum of 20 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/ZhyjAQORTA — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 23, 2026

Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh says Brown will plead no contest to aggravated assault, a reduced charge that would bring probation instead of prison. Brown had faced up to 30 years if convicted of the original charge. Eiglarsh says adjudication will be withheld, so the agreement would leave Brown without a felony conviction in this case. The deal still needs to be finalized in court.

🚨🚨THIS IS WILD🚨🚨



LEGENDARY #STEELERS WR ANTONIO BROWN WENT OFF ON DK METCALF FOR DROPPING PASSES:



“His hands don’t work. Everything is drop with Metcalf.”



“If I was dropping the ball like this, fam, [people] would literally call the police.”



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eIOXr2j783 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 22, 2026

The charge arose from a May 2025 confrontation outside a celebrity boxing event hosted by streamer Adin Ross. Authorities alleged that Brown took a security staffer’s gun and fired two shots during an altercation with Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who told investigators a bullet grazed his neck. Brown pleaded not guilty and maintained that he acted in self-defense.

Nantambu has since forgiven Brown and said he no longer wants to participate in the prosecution. Brown’s defense had pursued a claim under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Eiglarsh described the proposed probation deal as “an offer he couldn’t refuse” given the possible sentence at trial. According to the attorney, it calls for Brown to stay away from Nantambu and includes no jail or house arrest.

The news follows Brown’s latest round of posts about Metcalf, who had two drops in Pittsburgh’s 20-3 loss to New England. “Metcalf, okay third down, drop. Metcalf, fourth down, drop. His hands don’t work… Everything drop with Metcalf. If I was dropping the ball like this fam, they would literally call the police,” Brown said in a video. He also posted a tiny-hands image and joked that Metcalf had been “cloned.”

For Brown, the next consequential call comes from the Miami court.