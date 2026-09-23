California lawmakers have sent Governor Gavin Newsom a bill that could reshape what happens when federal immigration officers leave the job. Called the “GTFO (Get the Feds Out) Act,” Assembly Bill 1896 would bar certain former immigration enforcement officers and contractors from public employment across the state, including police work.

🚨 California Democrats pass bill banning ICE agents from ever becoming police officers. pic.twitter.com/uzDx0P5L1h — Democrats Deliver (@DemzDeliver) September 22, 2026

The scope turns on what an applicant did. According to the California Legislature’s enrolled bill text, the restriction applies to former sworn officers and individual contractors who personally engaged in immigration enforcement. It is scheduled to begin January 1, 2028, if Newsom signs it. Applicants for police training would have to disclose that work under penalty of perjury, and hiring agencies would conduct a suitability review. That review could consider verified social media posts, civil complaints and news reports.

Two other bills on Newsom’s desk address related questions. Assembly Bill 1627 would make clear that existing police hiring rules covering serious misconduct by former law enforcement officers also cover officers involved in immigration enforcement. Assembly Bill 1537, described by supporters as the “No Side Jobs for ICE Act,” would prohibit certain active California peace officers from taking second jobs that involve arresting, detaining, transporting or deporting people under federal or out-of-state immigration laws. The California Legislature’s enrolled texts set out each measure separately.

Lawmakers behind the bills say public trust is at stake when officers move between federal immigration operations and jobs serving California communities. The proposals also raise a consequential question about how far a state can go in setting employment rules tied to someone’s prior federal work.

For now, the measures are proposals. Newsom’s decision will determine whether California puts these restrictions into law and whether the hiring rules face a challenge in court.