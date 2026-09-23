Drake’s “Not Like Us” Lawsuit Appeal Gets December Court Date 

Drake’s legal battle with Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is officially heading back to court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has scheduled oral arguments in the case for December 4. Attorneys representing Drake and UMG will appear before a panel of appellate judges as the Toronto rapper seeks to overturn the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit.

Drake originally sued UMG in January 2025, accusing the music giant of knowingly releasing and aggressively promoting “Not Like Us” despite what he described as false and defamatory allegations contained in the record. Kendrick Lamar was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

In October 2025, U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas dismissed the case, ruling that the song’s statements amounted to nonactionable opinion within the context of a heated rap battle. The judge determined that a reasonable listener would not interpret the accusations exchanged during the feud as verified facts.

Drake’s legal team appealed the ruling later that month. His attorneys have argued that the dismissal established a dangerous precedent by suggesting statements made through rap music cannot be defamatory, regardless of their potential impact on an artist’s reputation or safety.

UMG has maintained that the lower court reached the correct decision. The company has characterized Drake’s lawsuit as a threat to artistic expression and argued that the lyrics should be understood as rhetorical hyperbole associated with battle rap.

At the December hearing, both sides will have an opportunity to present their arguments and answer questions from the appellate judges. The Court could uphold the dismissal, reverse the ruling and revive Drake’s lawsuit, or return portions of the case to the lower court for further proceedings. If the Court allows Drake to proceed with his claims, the case will then proceed through discovery and to a trial.

A decision is not expected to be issued immediately following the hearing.