Jimmy Brooks is back in uniform. Twenty-five years after Degrassi: The Next Generation premiered, Drake’s October’s Very Own is teaming with WildBrain on a collection built around the Toronto school where audiences first met him as Aubrey Graham.

🚨OVO x Degrassi Collection releasing September 25th at 10AM🚨 pic.twitter.com/jYLUmQKGeg — Degrassi Threads 7K (@ThreadsDegrassi) September 23, 2026

The September 25 drop brings back the blue and gold Panthers look through Jimmy Brooks basketball jerseys, fleece varsity jackets, sweatsuits, tees and a football jersey bearing No. 86, a nod to Drake’s birth year. The pieces are made in Canada, keeping the production close to the city that shaped both Degrassi and OVO. They go on sale at 10 a.m. ET online and at select OVO stores in Canada and Los Angeles, weeks before the show’s October anniversary.

Drake posts the new OVO x Degrassi collection via his IG story pic.twitter.com/v2h4CY82bd — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect) September 23, 2026

For fans who watched Graham play Jimmy from the series’ first season, the jersey carries more than school spirit. Jimmy began as a popular basketball player whose life changed after he was shot at school. His years on the show followed him through recovery, art, music and graduation. During that same stretch, Graham was releasing early mixtapes and building the career that would make Drake a global star.

He has revisited that chapter before, gathering former castmates for his 2018 “I’m Upset” video and wearing a Panthers jersey onstage at the Apollo Theater in 2023. This collection puts the connection directly in fans’ closets. The cast cameos and familiar uniforms have stirred excitement, even as some fans have wished the OVO owl took up less space on the designs.

The release also arrives at a pivotal moment for OVO. In August, Authentic Brands Group acquired a majority stake in the label’s intellectual property, while Drake retained ownership and a creative role. Vince Holding Corp. took over its operating business, including apparel and retail. As those partners look to grow OVO worldwide, the Degrassi collection draws from something the brand has always had at home: Drake’s own Toronto story.