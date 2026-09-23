Kawhi Leonard Agrees to Two-Year, $115 Million Extension With Raptors

Back up the brinks truck to Kawhi Leonard‘s house. Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has agreed to a two-year, $115 million contract extension with the franchise, including a player option for the 2028-29 season, according to ESPN. Leonard’s agent, Harrison Gaines of SLASH Sports, confirmed the agreement Tuesday.

The deal gives Leonard three years and $165 million remaining on his Raptors contract. The 35-year-old has maintained consistent dialogue with Toronto since July and is expected to finish his career with the franchise.

Leonard accepted $11 million less than his maximum extension and waived a $7.45 million trade kicker to provide the Raptors with additional salary flexibility.

The extension comes after Toronto acquired Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade that was agreed to June 30. The Raptors sent Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-round picks to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has addressed Clippers Nation following the recent controversy involving Kawhi Leonard and the fallout from the NBA matter, accepting responsibility for the distraction and apologizing to those affected.

For my Los Angeles Clippers followers



This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has… — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) September 14, 2026