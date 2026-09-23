All the prayers up for Lionel Richie, who has been hospitalized for the third time on this tour alone.

According to TMZ, Richie is being treated for atrial fibrillation for an irregular heartbeat. In response, Richie underwent AFib ablation to help restore his regular rhythm.

As a result three upcoming dates have been canceled on the tour: Sept. 26 in San Francisco, Sept. 30 in Chicago and Oct. 2 in Columbus.

Earlier this month Lionel Richie had a stint in the ICU. According to People, Richie spent three days under a doctor’s care before being released and heading back to his home in Los Angeles.

The 77-year-old music icon was hospitalized in St. Louis following his Saturday night performance at The Muny, where doctors are evaluating him for mild dehydration. Richie reportedly appeared to struggle toward the end of his set before being taken to the ICU for further evaluation.

TMZ reporting Lionel Richie in ICU after his performance in St. Louis Saturday night at the Muny. Saying it could be dehydration and hoping to be discharged tomorrow. This is video of Saturday’s show. pic.twitter.com/0PiEUKUObI — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) August 31, 2026

The hospitalization comes during an especially demanding stretch for Richie, who continues performing across the country and bringing a catalog packed with decades of hits to live audiences.

Fans have quickly rallied around the singer online, sending messages wishing him a fast recovery and hoping the health scare proves temporary.

The St. Louis incident also arrives only months after another health scare. Richie experienced health issues during a June concert in Minnesota, adding another layer of concern as he maintains his touring schedule at 77.