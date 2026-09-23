New York City is forcing DoorDash to return more than $115 million to the workers who kept its delivery network moving.

Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani announced a record $131.5 million settlement covering approximately 264,000 Dashers who were underpaid, paid late or never received certain payments. City officials described it as the largest worker settlement in New York City history and the largest municipal recovery involving food delivery workers in the United States.

DoorDash has ripped off more than 260,000 NYC delivery workers. We’re making them pay $131.5 million — the largest worker settlement in City history.



This is New York, where hard work pays and greed will cost you. pic.twitter.com/QxooFaU7u2 — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) September 22, 2026

The investigation centered on DoorDash’s compliance with minimum-pay rules that took effect in 2023. Of the total settlement, $83 million resolves a dispute over compensation for time workers spent logged into the app and waiting for assignments. Another $12.3 million addresses missed or delayed payments. DoorDash will pay approximately $16.7 million in civil penalties and related costs.

This is what happens when you elect people with a backbone. https://t.co/UhSRkLTi0l — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) September 22, 2026

Eligible workers will receive at least $10, with a median payout of approximately $48. Some Dashers are expected to receive significantly larger payments based on the hours and wages involved. DoorDash must contact every affected worker directly and provide detailed monthly pay data to the city for three years.

Since 2023, more than 200,000 Dashers in New York City were underpaid or paid late under the City’s delivery worker pay rules. These errors were unintentional, but that doesn’t make them acceptable. Dashers should be paid in full, on time, every time. We take full responsibility,… pic.twitter.com/veFSQF1mKs — DoorDash (@DoorDash) September 22, 2026

“Simply put, we screwed up,” DoorDash said in a statement acknowledging the failures.

The company attributed the errors to technical bugs and complicated delivery situations, including orders that crossed city boundaries, involved multiple pickup or drop-off locations or were partially completed or canceled. DoorDash said it has corrected the technical problems and strengthened its internal controls.

Mamdani placed responsibility on the company’s payment systems, describing the settlement as part of a broader effort to hold delivery platforms accountable for how their algorithms calculate worker compensation.

The agreement arrives as New York continues tightening protections for app-based workers whose earnings can depend on opaque formulas, shifting demand and time spent waiting for orders.

For the affected Dashers, the median payment may appear modest. The larger victory establishes that every unpaid minute can become a labor violation when multiplied across hundreds of thousands of workers.

DoorDash built a massive business through their deliveries. New York City is now making sure those workers receive the money they already earned.